Hiking with your dog

Now that Mother Nature has decided we have had enough of winter, thoughts turn to getting out into nature. For a lot of you this may translate into hiking, which may include your dog. Before we all jump in our vehicles and head for the hills and hiking trails, let’s consider a few things to get maximum enjoyment and minimum aggravation.

If you are an avid, all year round hiker, you will have a pretty good idea what physical shape you’re in. But, if you haven’t been taking your dog with you on these hikes, how are you going to know truly what your dog is capable of or is likely to enjoy doing on your next hike? When planning the next hike, please give serious thought to how long the hike should be and what type of terrain you will encounter so your dog will not become over-exerted. As hikes can vary from “a nice walk in the country” to “almost climbing Everest”, I would suggest favouring more toward to former when taking your dog with you for the first hike of the season. The length and severity of your future hikes can be determined after seeing how your dog gets on with the more gentle hikes.

Generally speaking the word “hike” conjures up the idea of warmer weather so please ensure that you take sufficient water with you for both yourself and your dog. Even though the weather may not be hot, it doesn’t take long before the body starts to warm up so regular hydration is necessary. And don’t forget dogs drink in a different manner than humans so please take a dog friendly utensil with you to help your dog drink easily. If you plan on getting your dog to carry, for example, bottles of water on his/her back by wearing some form of doggie back pack, allow for this extra weight when figuring through the length and severity of the hike. As well as liquids, you will likely need to take some form of energy bar(s) for yourself but also a nutritious snack for your dog.

If you are a more adventurous hiker and know that on certain sections of the hike you will need to carry your dog on your back, ensure not only that the carrying straps are comfortable for your dog but that your dog has been familiarised with the experience of being carried at home first so there are no unpleasant surprises on the day of the hike when your dog refuses to be carried or strapped in.

Finally, don’t forget that, for many hiking trails, dogs need to be on leash. To be able to enjoy the hike and the freedom that comes with it, a long line works well rather than having your dog walk “at heal” which can be too restrictive for both yourself and your dog. And please recognize that not everyone likes dogs, so control over your dog is just common courtesy.

There is no better way to end a day’s hiking than, when driving home, you hear the gentle snoring of a dog well exercised and happy to have spent a day with his/her best friend.