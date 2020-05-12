Keeping your lights on during COVID-19

AltaLink employees continue to provide essential service during pandemic

While Albertans have been navigating new challenges and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, AltaLink employees are working to make sure the lights stay on, and Albertans have the electricity they need, when they need it. That includes moving the electricity that powers hospitals, grocery stores, restaurants, small businesses, and homes across the province.

“Our priority is maintaining the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and the general public, while ensuring that we’re able to continue to deliver the essential service that Albertans rely on,” said Scott Thon, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltaLink. “As an essential service, we are responsibly moving ahead with projects and maintenance activities that will ensure the reliability of our electricity system for years to come.”

That means that although many AltaLink employees are now working remotely, there is still a need for some of them to work at the office, in the control centre, or out in the field as they perform important or urgent work that needs to be done on the electric system.

You might have already seen an AltaLink employee or truck in the area doing maintenance work, or travelling to a worksite — all as scheduled, and all while taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves and Albertans by limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“While our employees are working, we’re committed to keeping them safe by ensuring they are able to practice safe physical distancing and providing them with appropriate protective equipment and sanitizer at their work locations,” said Thon.

Utility workers have been identified by the provincial government as an essential service that remains working to support Albertans during the pandemic. At AltaLink this includes line workers, substation teams, control centre operators and more.

“We are incredibly grateful to the first responders who are doing so much for Albertans, Canadians and others around the world,” said Thon. “Whether it’s our doctors and nurses, supply chain workers, grocery and pharmacy workers, public transit operators, or utilities, our team is proud to be part of the huge team that is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep Alberta running.”

AltaLink updates their social media channels with large or ongoing activities that they are working on, but says that if anyone has a question about work they are doing or their response during the COVID-19, you can reach them on social media, at 1-877-267-1453, or through stakeholderrelations@altalink.ca.

Keep your eye out for AltaLink crews and if you see them in your area, feel free to give a friendly wave (from a safe distance).