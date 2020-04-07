MLA report April 9

Hello everyone. As I write this we mark a sombre anniversary. Two years ago lives full of promise were tragically cut short and others were irrevocably altered by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy. Please take a moment to join me and send your thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families and friends.

I have to say that one of my favourite things is seeing people in our community out and about, walking their dogs, and just living life. I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed that part of my life, just seeing our communities enjoying parks, coffee, chatting in a local business, and all the things you take for granted when you are free to move about and just live life.

It has never been more important to connect as a result of our aggressive public health measures, and I want to thank you for not only social distancing, but for staying home. Please make sure that you are connecting via phone or social media because we need each other during this pandemic. Those birthday virtual gatherings, or family dinners around the iPad are such a gift while we are apart from each other this Easter, Ramadan, Vaisakhi, or Passover. This is the only way to stop this virus from spreading, and for those of us who must go to our jobs, we are honoured to do so, and thank you for keeping our front lines safe.

I posted a video this week with Erica Wiebe. We chatted about the emotional and physical needs of a world that is cooped up in their homes, apartments, rooms, and lives. Erica is a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner in wrestling, and she had qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics. Did you know that she continues to train on line with her coach, and she also continues to coach her kids?

It is truly amazing what we can adapt to when we put our minds to it. Human civilization will come through this horrible time with a greater sense of purpose, deeper kindness, and hopefully we will approach our time on this planet with humility.

We will rebuild our economy in time, and we will rebuild community through the amazing leadership of our community leaders in our non profit sector and the amazing volunteers who give so much back. Thank you for all you do, and to all of you, please share with us the names of people and organizations who have volunteered time, energy and infrastructure to help us all through this crazy time in our history. People who are bringing groceries to their neighbours who are self isolating or who are sick. People who are picking up prescriptions, shovelling side walks or walking a neighbour’s dog.

We want to hear about these heroes and thank them for going above and beyond at time where everyone is susceptible to COVID-19. There are so many ways to follow arts organizations, take lessons on line, learn a new song on that keyboard that has been collecting dust, playing monopoly and teaching your kids how to do change, doing yoga in your kitchen while your bread is baking, watching Tiger King on Netflix (truly disturbing), writing in your journal about this epic time in history, reading a bed time story on Skype to your nieces and nephews, and so much more. Some of the best musicians in the world are putting out free concerts. I just watched Yo-Yo Ma play the Bach Sarabande for the world’s healthcare workers.

These are the things that will feed your soul at a time when we are feeling like we just can not take any more. We need human connection, and we are finding ways to do it in our new normal that will impact our lives for years to come. We can do this my friends, together, and we may not be able to hug each other, or even live under the same roof, but we are finding ways to connect and be there for each other. Keep washing your hands, be kind to each other, practice safe social distancing, send a ton of virtual hugs, and we will see each other on the flip side of this pandemic. Finally, I would like send my deepest condolences to those of you who have lost loved ones to this pandemic, and those of you who have lost loved ones period. I can not imagine how difficult it is to not be able to be around those who need us that are leaving this world, and the need to gather to remember our loved ones. I know that we can count on each other’s strength. As always, I love to hear from you.