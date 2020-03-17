MLA report March 19

Hello Chestermere-Strathmore. We are in the middle of something we have never seen before, and before we get into the meat of this article, I must say that I have never been more proud to serve you and will continue to do so as we move together through these difficult and tumultuous times. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. We are testing over 1000 people a day, more that 4 times that of Ontario, and more than any other jurisdiction in the world. I am unbelievably proud of our officials and our front-line workers. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, is handling this situation with grace and a calmness that is very much appreciated.

For the latest information on COVID-19 please go to:

https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx

This website is updated as soon as new information becomes available.

I would also like to give a shout-out to those of you who are helping vulnerable Albertans. People like Pastor Karp from the Strathmore Overnight Shelter, our food banks, and all the Albertans who are lending a hand while following the experts’ advice. You are an inspiration to all of us.

I would personally like to thank our Premier Jason Kenney, and the emergency cabinet team for their work as we enter into unprecedented territory. We are following the best expert advice as we put in place measures to contain this threat. We will be putting in an extra 500 million dollars into the health sector to so they have the resources to respond to this pandemic.

We have taken very aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of infection, including the cancelling of classes. All K-12 classes are cancelled, but our teachers will be working with us to create methods of providing curriculum to our students, and post secondary campuses are open, but classes are cancelled. This was a decision that came about with extensive consultation and recommendations with school boards and health. School authorities will be fully funded and will continue to educate our kids so that they are able to move on to their next grades and/or graduate. PAT’s are cancelled, but necessary exams to move on to advanced education will continue on. Teachers can work at school or from home. We will keep you informed and provide as many answers as we can as we move through this together.

All licensed childcare and out of school programs including preschool will be closed at this time unless you are an approved day home exempt with fewer than 7 munchkins at a time. Places of worship and faith are a source of strength and comfort for many of us, and we ask that faith communities follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer on the best way to ensure your congregations are protected. We must protect our people first and foremost, and be creative in our ability to help our neighbours.

We should not be exploiting people’s fear. Please follow the experts’ advice, starting with washing your hands. These measures are designed to protect the most vulnerable. Please reach out to your neighbours and help them. Engage in distance protocols and make sure that everyone around you knows that there is an expectation that in order to turn this around and protect ourselves we need to be vigilant. Do not travel unless it is essential. If anyone is returning from outside the country, please immediately self-isolate for 14 days even if you feel healthy. Please use our self-assessment tool (www.ahs.ca/covid) to help alleviate the pressure on the system so that we can test those who need to be tested. This tool will guide you on whether to call 811. Thank you to our front-line workers, our doctors, nurses, EMS, and all those putting themselves into harms way to keep us healthy. We will ensure that you have the tools that you need for testing, surveillance and treatment of patients. So much is happening so fast, and everyone is pulling together to adapt to the new normal. Take care of each other, be kind, and be patient. Help your neighbours, and stay healthy. Albertans are resilient, and we can make it through this if we are vigilant. The power of family, faith, and community will be what gets us through. Kindness is everywhere. Thank you again to our Premier for his leadership through this time, and we are here to answer your questions. Our offices are closed to the public, but please call us or email us with all of your questions. Stay strong, wash your hands, keep your distance, help your neighbours, and stay vigilant. We are in this together.