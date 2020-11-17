MLA report November 19

Hello Chestermere-Strathmore readers,

Thank you to the City of Chestermere, and the Town of Strathmore for their wonderful Remembrance Day Ceremonies. It has been a very different year for celebrations and commemorations, but we are so proud to have honoured those who are serving, served, and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

I would also like wish everyone a belated Diwali, and Bhandi Chor Divas to those who celebrate in our communities. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness. Bhandi Chor Divas celebrates the release of Guru Hargobind from the Gwalior Fort more than 400 years ago. We are all celebrating in a different way this year, and I know it has been difficult staying away from our loved ones and celebrating virtually, but we thank you for thinking of the health and well being of others. We hope that next year we can gather again for all our important celebrations and as we move towards the Christmas season, it has never been more important to take care of each other.

We have a collective responsibility to make sure we do not overwhelm our hospitals and our medical system. We are at a turning point, and it is truly up to us. I know that many of you look at the number of infections and wonder why we are so concerned. This is about keeping hospitalizations and our numbers in the hospital ICU’s under control. The number of beds are limited, and all of our healthcare will be impacted if the hospitals are overwhelmed. We can do this together, and for the next 2 weeks we will interrupt some activities to hopefully bend the curve and stop the spread, but truthfully, that is up to you and I. We have all the tools we need to keep this virus under control, to keep our vulnerable safe and to take care of our communities. So let’s do this. We need to keep our economy going, we need to support our local businesses, and we need to keep living our lives. It is up to us now, so let us turn these numbers around.

This month is Family Violence Prevention month. We wear purple ribbons to acknowledge the importance of the need to call out violence and to be part of the solution to end family and domestic violence. We have a role to play in our communities. By shining big bright lights on these important issues and participating in actions to help end violence, we are going to build better and stronger communities where people are safe and not afraid to speak out about these very difficult issues.

I would also like to send a big shout out to our foodbanks and shelters that have been doing an extraordinary job helping vulnerable people in our communities. I have been visiting with these local heroes and I’m always overwhelmed by the incredible advocacy and love that pours out from these organizations and into the community. Thank you for all you do!

I spent the last week chatting with some our municipal and federal leaders, reaching out to local businesses, and listening to you and hearing your concerns. I am so proud to be able to represent you and as always we love to hear from you!