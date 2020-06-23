Putting pressure on Parliament to return to regular sittings

Over the past week, I was in Ottawa and in the House of Commons representing our riding, along with many of my Opposition colleagues. It’s what we were elected to do.

Normally, we would be debating legislation and scrutinizing government spending through a wide range of parliamentary tools. However, as we all know, this year is different. It’s been months since the height of the pandemic. Democratic legislatures around the world have returned to work while following safety guidelines. But in Canada, our Parliament is still not holding regular sittings.

My Opposition colleagues and I have been constantly pressuring the government to allow Parliament to hold regular sittings again. I have received countless emails and phone calls from many constituents that believe their democratic representatives should be allowed to do their job properly. Unfortunately, with NDP support, the Liberals have adjourned the House of Commons until September. Only Special committee sittings will be taking place until then.

Despite these limitations, my colleagues and I in Ottawa pressed the government on issues like support for businesses and those who have fallen through the cracks, safeguarding our ag industry and supply chain, and the Liberal gun ban. I’m proud to represent our riding in the House of Commons, but remain frustrated that our Opposition is unable to hold the government to account. It is vital that Parliament be empowered to scrutinize the Liberals’ enormous spending and debate legislation.

In other federal news, you may have heard that Canada lost the election to win a seat on the UN security council. I have been strongly critical of the Prime Minister’s efforts to win a seat on the UNSC. The PM has compromised our country’s principled foreign policy many times in order to win this seat, and yet the result was fewer votes than our Conservative government received in 2010 under former Prime Minister Harper. My Conservative colleagues and I will continue to stand up for a principled foreign policy, and never compromise our principles just to win a seat at the UN.

My Ottawa office can be reached at martin.shields@parl.gc.ca. My Brooks office can be reached at 403-793-6775 or martin.shields.c1@parl.gc.ca, and my Strathmore office at 403-361-2980 or martin.shields.c1B@parl.gc.ca. Please don’t hesitate to contact me.