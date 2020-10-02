Strathmore RCMP investigate drive-by shootings

Conrich, Alta. – On Sept. 28, 2020, between 12:45 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., unknown individual(s) travelling in a dark pick up truck drove by two residences located on the west side of the hamlet of Conrich and opened fire. Fortunately, no one was injured however the incident did result in damage to property.

The Strathmore RCMP believe that this is a targeted incident and are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible.

Please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.