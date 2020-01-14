Teaching youth the importance of physical activity

Approximately 80 Chestermere girls will be shown the importance of getting involved in team sports, and physical activity through the annual Go Girl event on Jan. 25.

Throughout the day, Go Girl participants will get to socialize with other like-minded youth while participating in new activities and games that could lead to a new interest or passion, while developing healthy lifestyle choices, and meeting with female mentors.

“The theme this year is Strong is the New Pretty. It’s a great day, and a fun day for girls,” said Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA), Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

“A lot of the time, once girls get to their teens, they seem to drop off doing physical activities, Go Girl makes sure they know about all of the programs and activities available to them, and understand the importance of physical activity and team sports, not only the physical part, but the social, and emotional,” Klinger said.

Go Girl is a one-day program designed for girls nine to 15-years-old, that provides an introduction to recreation and sport activities in a supportive environment. This year, the CRCA is offering activities such as dance, yoga, rugby, and karate.

“We have a lot of ladies that come that sport has meant something in their life, they become mentors for the girls and share with them the difference being in sports and physical activity, and encourage the girls to be physically active,” Klinger said.

Throughout the day, young volunteers, and girls fulfilling a leadership role have the chance to receive a positive ticket from Chestermere RCMP.

Go Girl participants will receive a book, journal, t-shirt, swag bag, lunch, snacks and lunch.

Following lunch, participants can attend a wellness fair and learn what resources are offered in the community.

Go Girl is a provincial wide program by Alberta’s InMotion Network that provides grants to communities throughout Alberta.

Go Girl is run by the CRCA in partnership with Stepping Stones to Mental Health, Synergy, the City of Chestermere, and community partners.

Each year, Klinger has a program elevation, and has always received positive feedback from parents, volunteers, and participants.

“We always have rave reviews. The girls all love it, and we have returning participants,” Klinger said.

Currently, the CRCA is looking for volunteers to help during the Go Girl event, and items to be added to the swag bags.

Go Girl costs $20 per individual. All participants are encouraged to wear comfortable gym clothing, bring indoor shoes, and a water bottle.

To volunteer for Go Girl, learn about payment options, or additional information please email recreation@chestermerecrca.com, to register before Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. for Go Girl please visit the CRCA website at www.chestermerecrca.com.