Sometimes dogs don’t just impress us, they positively inspire us. This is what happened to Megan Stanley in 2016, the year her dog Guinniss passed at the age of 14.

Guinniss was the family dog for a number of years, bringing joy and warmth to Megan’s family. But what Megan recognized most about Guinniss was his determination to live every day to the fullest and to overcome obstacles that life threw in his way. This became ever more apparent when Guinniss reached his golden years.

But this positive attitude towards life had not always been there. Getting Guinniss as a rescue, he was terrified at first. New people, things and situations were scary and he responded through noise. He was reactive and fearful, but he was also both sensitive and intelligent. Megan knew with the right approach, that same sweet boy she saw at home could learn the world was safe.

Throughout Guinniss’s life he overcame behavioural and physical challenges. He was diagnosed with Degenerative Myelopathy, and although he finally succumbed to the illness, he fought through it every day. Taking each day with a smile, he was an inspiration to all.

His journey inspired the creation of a dog training and daycare business (Dogma Training Services) that has set the standard in the industry. He taught us how to listen to dogs, help them and learn to work together. His lessons helped thousands of dogs live successfully in our urban life.

So in 2017 the Guinniss Foundation became a reality, with the goal of helping others celebrate their pets. The Foundation provides assistance, equipment and support to those who have pets with terminal illnesses.

Equipment : "We want to ensure your pet is comfortable. Equipment is often needed to help them and limit their pain. We will have equipment on loan or will help you get what you need."

Support: "When our pets are facing the end of their lives, it is incredibly hard on everyone. We are grieving and trying to ensure they are happy and pain free. It is a trying time and we know how difficult it can be. We have the resources and help to make this as stress-free as possible."

These programs have expanded to help owners complete their pet’s bucket lists (think of us as a “Make A Wish Foundation” for dogs) and overcome behavioural concerns. The Foundation does not want anyone to have regrets and to spend as much quality time as possible with your pet.

To contact The Guinniss Foundation, email info@guinnissfoundation.com

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”