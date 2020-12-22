Twas the night before Xmas

(Finn’s version)

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

I’d gone to my crate at the stroke of nine thirty

Belly all clean but paws a bit dirty

Humans were nestled all snug in their bed

While visions of Baileys danced in their head

With mom in her PJs and dad in his Tee

All was at peace with the humans and me

When out in the yard there arose such a clatter

I sprang from my crate to see what was the matter

Away to the back door I ran like a bolt

Then did a double take with a jolt

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a pack of coyotes, a little too near

They howled to the moon whilst checking the pond

So I felt that I really had to respond

Just then dad appeared, asking “what’s wrong?”

“Nothing” I said, just playing along

“Okay Finn, back to your crate

No more fun tonight, it’s way too late”

Back to your bed I was told

But my mind was abuzz, could they have been reindeer out there in the cold?

They looked like coyotes all covered in black

But maybe my eyes were deceived out the back

Either way it’s time for more sleep

So I curled up again in my crate in a heap.

Snoring away, Finn was soon fast asleep

Dreaming of bunnies, cookies and sheep

He’ll never know if Saint Nick had been here

But he knew one day they would all reappear.

Finn would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!