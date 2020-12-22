  • Advertisement

    Twas the night before Xmas

    Posted on December 21, 2020

    (Finn’s version)

    ‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
    Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
    I’d gone to my crate at the stroke of nine thirty
    Belly all clean but paws a bit dirty

    Humans were nestled all snug in their bed
    While visions of Baileys danced in their head
    With mom in her PJs and dad in his Tee
    All was at peace with the humans and me

    When out in the yard there arose such a clatter
    I sprang from my crate to see what was the matter
    Away to the back door I ran like a bolt
    Then did a double take with a jolt

    The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
    Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
    When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
    But a pack of coyotes, a little too near

    They howled to the moon whilst checking the pond
    So I felt that I really had to respond
    Just then dad appeared, asking “what’s wrong?”
    “Nothing” I said, just playing along

    “Okay Finn, back to your crate
    No more fun tonight, it’s way too late”
    Back to your bed I was told
    But my mind was abuzz, could they have been reindeer out there in the cold?

    They looked like coyotes all covered in black
    But maybe my eyes were deceived out the back
    Either way it’s time for more sleep
    So I curled up again in my crate in a heap.

    Snoring away, Finn was soon fast asleep
    Dreaming of bunnies, cookies and sheep
    He’ll never know if Saint Nick had been here
    But he knew one day they would all reappear.

    Finn would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

