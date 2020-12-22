Twas the night before Xmas

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
I’d gone to my crate at the stroke of nine thirty
Belly all clean but paws a bit dirty
Humans were nestled all snug in their bed
While visions of Baileys danced in their head
With mom in her PJs and dad in his Tee
All was at peace with the humans and me
When out in the yard there arose such a clatter
I sprang from my crate to see what was the matter
Away to the back door I ran like a bolt
Then did a double take with a jolt
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But a pack of coyotes, a little too near
They howled to the moon whilst checking the pond
So I felt that I really had to respond
Just then dad appeared, asking “what’s wrong?”
“Nothing” I said, just playing along
“Okay Finn, back to your crate
No more fun tonight, it’s way too late”
Back to your bed I was told
But my mind was abuzz, could they have been reindeer out there in the cold?
They looked like coyotes all covered in black
But maybe my eyes were deceived out the back
Either way it’s time for more sleep
So I curled up again in my crate in a heap.
Snoring away, Finn was soon fast asleep
Dreaming of bunnies, cookies and sheep
He’ll never know if Saint Nick had been here
But he knew one day they would all reappear.
Finn would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!