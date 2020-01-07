

In 2012, John Homans wrote a book entitled “What’s a Dog For?” looking at how dogs have evolved over the centuries. Not being a history buff I decided to ignore the evolution side of the story of dogs and just focus on what dogs have come to mean to us as humans.



I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that dogs have so engrained themselves into our modern day society that to imagine a world without dogs would be impossible, even if you weren’t a dog fan.

For those of us lucky enough to have a dog, there are all the day-to-day things that we concern ourselves with: feeding, exercising, playing, caring for their mental and physical needs, etc. They have somehow found their way into our very being. So what is it about dogs that make us spend literally billions of dollars a year caring for their needs?

For me it starts almost at a spiritual level, where dogs convey unconditional love to us and have an uncanny knack of knowing when they need to spend more time with us. They inherently know how and when to help us in an emotional sense. We find this with Community Therapy Dogs in particular when visiting seniors’ homes or hospitals. Through some kind of sixth sense, they will focus in on people who are in need of emotional help, sometimes even reluctant to leave that person if they feel their job is not yet done.

Whenever I’m in a school talking to the Principal, the number one issue schools are dealing with nowadays is student stress. This is why our therapy dog program called “Caring Tails” has been so popular in schools. Students can be with the therapy dogs every week which helps students unburden some of the stress factors they are carrying around. Whether at school or at home, does anything beat having a dog to pet or talk to or, better still, have on your lap, when you’re having a rough day? Throw in being greeted on returning home, whether for a few minutes or several hours, and you have the perfect stress reliever.

As for physical health, I will be for ever grateful to my dog for forcing me to exercise more than I would do if I didn’t have him. Cold, wet days are generally not conducive to most people wanting to go for a walk but when you have made a commitment to your dog that you will exercise them, come what may, you will force yourself to brave the elements and become physically fitter as a result. Walking your dog also has an emotional upside in as much as the two of you walking together helps to strengthen the bond between you. I’m not sure that picking up poop or cleaning muddy paws helps with the bonding but that’s another story!

There is little doubt that dogs are here for the long haul and we are all blessed if it stays that way. I know my life has been enriched because of my furry friend and I hope you experience the same pleasure as I do.