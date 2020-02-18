Now I know that in Chinese culture we have just began the year of the rat but for me every year is the year of the dog, more particularly the year of the therapy dog.

But how did the year of the dog originate? The dog is the eleventh of all zodiac animals. According to one myth, the Jade Emperor said the order would be decided by the order in which they arrived to his party. Monkey, rooster and dog were in another country, helping a god defeat evil spirits. After, they set off to the party together. Because they arrived at the same time, the Jade Emperor went by the order they met the god in the other country. Thus, dog became eleventh. So the rotation of animals is on a twelve year cycle. The next year of the dog will be in 2030, then 2042 and so on.

So what are the personality traits of someone born in the year of the dog? A dog’s most defining characteristic is their loyalty. They will never abandon their friends, family or work. Honest and just, they are popular in social circles. Everyone needs a dog friend for advice and help. They are also good at helping others find and fix their bad habits. Despite how they act, they are worried and anxious inside. However, they will not let this stop them. Once they decide on something, no one can persuade them against it.

Men born in the year of the dog are straightforward and genuine. They are energetic, though they’re more pessimistic inside. Very opinionated, they’re always ready to correct others and defend their stance. It’s not that they want to show off, they just feel it’s necessary to help others realize their mistakes. These men care deeply for their family. Their stubbornness fades in the face of their loved ones. They work to understand and compromise, resulting in a harmonious family life.

Women born in the year of the dog are very cautious. They are indifferent towards people they don’t like, and don’t trust easily. But once they do, it’s permanent. They are intensely protective of their friends and family. They are genial and independent. They love outdoor activities and being in nature. However, they are also hard workers and don’t give up until they succeed. Security and a stable income are her requirements for a career.

However, it is more complicated than this as each animal is linked to an “Element” and for the next year of the dog in 2030, the people will have the element of metal associated with their year of birth. These Dogs are traditional and attractive. They have high self-esteem and don’t like receiving help. But they like helping others, though it sometimes causes problems for themselves. They will take over someone’s position and it’ll open up a smooth road to success.

So for those of you born in the years 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934 or 1922, how close do your characteristics align with the above? All that really matters is that you love your dog!