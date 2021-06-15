An unknown author penned his/ her thoughts on what it means to have a dog in their life. When I first read this poem, it resonated with me because I know what dogs have given me over the years, in their own unique way. The phrase “just a dog” also happens to be one of those expressions that I wish could be done away with completely!

“Just a dog” brings into my life the very essence of friendship, trust and pure unbridled joy. ”Just a dog” brings out the compassion and patience that make me a better person.

So here is “Just a dog” for you to enjoy and be moved by:

From time to time, people tell me, “lighten up, it’s just a dog,”

or “that’s a lot of money for just a dog.”

They don’t understand the distance travelled, the time spent,

or the costs involved for “just a dog.”

Some of my proudest moments have come about with “just a dog.”

Many hours have passed and my only company was “just a dog,”

but I did not once feel slighted.

Some of my saddest moments have been brought about by

“just a dog,” and in those days of darkness, the gentle touch

of “just a dog” gave me comfort and reason to overcome the day.

If you, too, think it’s “just a dog,” then you probably understand

phrases like “just a friend,” “just a sunrise,” or “just a promise.”

“Just a dog” brings into my life the very essence of friendship,

trust, and pure unbridled joy.

“Just a dog” brings out the compassion and patience

that make me a better person.

Because of “just a dog” I will rise early, take long walks and look

longingly to the future.

So, for me and folks like me, it’s not “just a dog”

but an embodiment of all the hopes and dreams of the future,

the fond memories of the past, and the pure joy of the moment.

“Just a dog” brings out what’s good in me and diverts my thoughts

away from myself and the worries of the day.

I hope that someday they can understand that it’s not “just a dog”

but the thing that gives me humanity and keeps me from being

“just a man” or “just a woman.”

So, the next time you hear the phrase “just a dog,”

just smile, because they “just don’t understand.”

I have believed for a long time that there truly is a difference between dog people and non-dog people. And I feel sorry for people who are either frightened of dogs, for whatever reason, or those that just don’t like dogs. Sorry because of all the aspects of life they are missing out on.

I will be forever thankful to the dogs in my life whether it’s Finn at home, the dogs in Community Therapy Dogs Society, the dog guides in Lions Foundation of Canada or simply dogs I meet at the dog parks. They all bring a special something which adds value to my life.

Just “THANK YOU ALL!”