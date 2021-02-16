MLA report Feb 16

This week, Alberta’s Government launched the Critical Worker Benefit. Under this benefit, approximately 380,000 workers who provide Albertans’ critical services will receive a one-time payment of $1,200. The benefit will be available to workers in the health care, social services, education and private sectors who deliver critical services to Albertans.

The Critical Worker Benefit is a joint federal-provincial program that will see $465 million to support private and public sector workers. These frontline workers have worked tirelessly to help support fellow Albertans throughout the pandemic, and through this benefit, Alberta’s Government is recognizing their hard work.

In the private sector, employers will need to apply to receive the funds and distribute them to eligible workers. Eligible workers include grocery cashiers, pharmacy assistants, gas station attendants, truck drivers, couriers, private health clinic staff and more. In total, approximately 140,000 private sector workers are eligible for the benefit. Employers will have until Friday, March 19, 2021, to apply for the benefit on behalf of their eligible employees.

In the public sector, eligible employees will automatically receive the payment from Alberta’s Government. They do not need to apply. Roughly 161,000 healthcare sector employees, including orderlies, patient service associates, respiratory therapists, nurses, food service workers, unit clerks, housekeeping and maintenance workers, and more, will be eligible for the Critical Worker Benefit. Additionally, approximately 45,000 workers in the social services sector, including child development workers, family and youth counsellors, crisis intervention and shelter workers, and seniors lodge staff, will also be eligible.

In the education system, up to 36,000 workers will be eligible to receive the Critical Worker Benefit. This includes teacher assistants, custodians and cleaning staff, administration support, and bus drivers.

Whether they are a public sector worker in a school or hospital or a private sector worker in a grocery store or gas station, all of these workers have gone above their regular call of duty to support their neighbours and fellow Albertans since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This benefit will put money directly in their pockets.

To be eligible for the benefit, employees must have worked a minimum of 300 hours from October 12, 2020, to January 31, 2021. Detailed eligibility information and how to apply are available at alberta.ca/criticalworkerbenefit.

Alberta’s Government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s healthcare system.

Veteran-Friendly Campus Pilot

Alberta respects the service of our brave veterans and their families and is committed to supporting them as they transition from service to other careers. That is why Alberta’s Government is making a one-time investment of $714,000 over two years to fund a veteran-friendly campus pilot program at the University of Alberta. Many of our veterans have unique needs to support their learning. The pilot veteran-friendly campus initiative at the U of A provides specialized support to help veterans achieve their educational goals. This investment complements and strengthens other supports, helping more veterans access the education they need to transition from military service to a civilian career.

Moose Lake Access Management Plan

Alberta’s Government has announced the completion of the Moose Lake Access Management Plan (MLAMP) in northern Alberta. Indigenous Albertans are partners in prosperity, and this plan is the result of years of work between Indigenous communities, industry stakeholders, and Alberta’s Government. The MLAMP honours the Alberta government’s commitments to Fort McKay First Nation to complete a management plan for the Moose Lake area that balances the land’s cultural significance, environmental protection, and sustainable resource development. The plan strikes an essential balance between responsible resource development, environmental protection, and Treaty rights.

Step 1 of Plan to Ease Restrictions

We are taking a cautious approach to protect the lives and livelihoods of Albertans. Thanks to Albertans’ hard work, we have bent the curve and need to keep on bending it in the weeks ahead. As part of Step 1 of Alberta’s four-step framework to ease restrictions on school-related and limited indoor and outdoor children’s sport and performance activities, one-on-one indoor personal fitness with a trainer. Dine-in service at restaurants, cafés and pubs are now permitted provincewide. More detailed information is available at: https://www.alberta.ca/release.cfm?xID=7723016285A7D-C37A-727E-83C1BAE3890EAF25.

COVID-19 Rapid Testing Expansion

Earlier this week, Alberta’s Government announced that rapid testing would be used to screen asymptomatic staff at all long-term care and supportive living facilities in Alberta. They also announced a new rapid testing pilot at two Suncor sites. Rapid tests have been successfully used in hospitals and homeless shelters across Alberta. These tests will give essential workers another layer of protection, making workplaces safer. Rapid testing allows us to quickly identify cases so an infected person can isolate sooner and reduce the risk of affecting others.

