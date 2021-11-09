MLA report Nov 9

Hello Chestermere Strathmore Readers…

I want to thank the City of Chestermere and the Chestermere Rec Centre for hosting such a successful event…the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling.

Congratulations to all the teams!

November is Family Violence Prevention Month. The theme this year is “Where to Turn” which focuses on supports and where to get help. We must reduce the stigma around asking for help, and we all share this responsibility in understanding warning signs of violence and speaking out when we can. The family violence information line is 310-1818 and is in 170 languages 24/7. Also on Alberta.ca we have translated information in Chinese, Arabic, French, Hindi, and other languages. We can help to prevent and end family violence together.

Bill 77 is a bill that restores tax accountability within the Municipal Government Act. The majority of Oil and Gas companies are amazing partners and job creators and pay tier taxes with little issue, but we have some companies who are ignoring the rules, and those unpaid taxes end up impacting all of us. This special Lien is being restored to the act that clarifies powers of the municipalities to require these companies to pay their overdue taxes. There are around 245 million in unpaid property taxes owed to rural municipalities. We have also created opportunities for municipalities to offer tax incentives to large investors to allow eligible investments to have up to a 40% exemption on municipal property tax for non-residential improvements for new development and expansions. This will help to continue to build a strong economy for rural economic development and help with business expansion and retention making Alberta extremely competitive.

Finally, my friend Randy sent me this in an email, and I wanted to share it with you as we honour our veterans this week and everyday.

“We have all heard the haunting song, ‘The Last Post.’

It’s the song that gives us the lump in our throats and usually tears in our eyes. But, do you know the story behind the song? If not, I think you will be interested to find out about its humble beginnings. Reportedly, it all began in 1862 during the American Civil War, when Union Army Captain Robert Ellicombe was with his men near Harrison’s Landing in Virginia .. The Confederate Army was on the other side of the narrow strip of land.

During the night, Captain Ellicombe heard the moans of a soldier who lay severely wounded on the field. Not knowing if it was a Union or Confederate soldier, the Captain decided to risk his life and bring the stricken man back for medical attention. Crawling on his stomach through the gunfire, the Captain reached the stricken soldier and began pulling him toward his encampment. When the Captain finally reached his own lines, he discovered it was actually a Confederate soldier, but the soldier was dead..

The Captain lit a lantern and suddenly caught his breath and went numb with shock. In the dim light, he saw the face of the soldier.. It was his own son. The boy had been studying music in the South when the war broke out. Without telling his father, the boy enlisted in the Confederate Army. The following morning, heartbroken, the father asked permission of his superiors to give his son a full military burial, despite his enemy status. His request was only partially granted.

The Captain had asked if he could have a group of Army band members play a funeral dirge for his son at the funeral. The request was turned down since the soldier was a Confederate. But, out of respect for the father, they did say they could give him only one musician. The Captain chose a bugler. He asked the bugler to play a series of musical notes he had found on a piece of paper in the pocket of the dead youth’s uniform.

This wish was granted. The haunting melody, we now know as ‘The Last Post’ used at military funerals was born. The words are:”

Day is done.

Gone the sun.

From the lakes

From the hills.

From the sky.

All is well.

Safely rest.

God is nigh.

Fading light.

Dims the sight.

And a star.

Gems the sky.

Gleaming bright.

From afar..

Drawing nigh.

Falls the night..

Thanks and praise.

For our days.

Neath the sun

Neath the stars.

Neath the sky

As we go.

This we know.

God is nigh

Also Remember Those Who Have Served and Returned;And for those presently serving in the Armed Forces.