MLA report September 28

Hello Chestermere-Strathmore readers.

I want to start out by thanking everyone who contributed to our fundraiser to help cancer survivors, their families and to honour those we have lost.

As you know the impact cancer has on a family is overwhelming and at this time when families are struggling with understanding covid protocols, getting kids to school safely, trying to work and live while we navigate this virus that has taken over our lives, not knowing if there will be space for a loved one should they require surgery, or treatment, it is all extremely overwhelming under normal circumstances, and in Covid times that pressure becomes even more difficult to navigate.

Thank you to the Alberta Cancer Foundation for partnering with us to raise over $20,000, this weekend, for the Patient Financial Assistance Program. Families are facing huge financial burdens and sometimes will have to opt out of certain therapies if they cannot afford to leave work, or their insurance will not cover the extra anti-nausea drugs and other needed medications. The financial assistance program gives folks in treatment the ability to focus on healing.

Thank you to Denise McComber-Crilly, Emily McComber, Tangles Salon, Aleesha Gosling and her amazing staff at The Langdon Firehouse Bar and Grill, Emma Taylor, Pete Tindall, Joyce and Amanda Bazant, Natalie Miller, Rachel Matthew’s, Char Gosling, the Aheer clan, and all those who participated, donated and attended following all the protocols, testing and contact tracing to make this fundraiser a huge success.

I would also like to give a shout out to Wendy Beauchesne CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Gurpeet who was the volunteer from the foundation who came out to help us, and to my friend George Canyon you made a beautiful video sharing his story with us. The link for Snip and Sip Leela will be open for one more week. Please donate if you can. Breast Cancer Awareness month is in October, so let’s do all that we can to help.

Have a wonderful day!

Leela Sharon Aheer, MLA

Chestermere Strathmore