New government measures, equalization legislation

The House of Commons is sitting once again, and my colleagues and I have been hard at work holding the government to account on your behalf. A number of prominent issues have been debated recently, and I’m here to update you on what’s happening federally.

A number of you have shared a variety of views on the Liberal Government’s recently announced travel restrictions. I believe that measures to combat COVID-19 should aim to reduce transmission and protect the most vulnerable, while also respecting basic Canadian rights and freedoms. These new measures were not announced with nearly enough detail or transparency, and have created concern and confusion. As the plan is implemented in the near future, it will be subject to close scrutiny from the Opposition.

Whether its vaccines, rapid tests, or border controls, the government has been slow to provide Canadians with details and transparency. Our vaccination rate is now the lowest in the G7, and we are lagging behind dozens of countries in vaccine availability. Domestic manufacturing capacity is still many months away, at least. Getting Canadian vaccine manufacturing in place should have been a top priority for the government, but instead they entered agreements with China. We still don’t have access to the details of the various contracts they have signed. These are the consequences of refusing Opposition demands for a clear, concrete plan to deal with the pandemic and get Canadians back to work.

I join my Conservative colleagues in calling on the Liberals to provide Canadians with a clear, transparent plan and the information they deserve. Canadians have been asked to make many sacrifices during the past year, and I believe that the Government has a responsibility to provide a clear timeline on when it expects its restrictions to be lifted.

With the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline Project and the Prime Minister’s underwhelming response, Western Canada has once again been reminded that our economic prosperity is not a top priority for this government. My Conservative colleague, Tom Kmiec, has introduced legislation that would make our equalization system fair – the Equalization and Transfers Fairness Act. This Bill would remove the 170$ per capita cap on fiscal stabilization payments, ensure the federal government cannot unilaterally change the equalization formula, and make a successful equalization referendum impossible to ignore. I think this is a positive step forward in asserting Alberta’s place in confederation. I fully support this legislation.

As Members of the Official Opposition, my colleagues and I are constantly monitoring the Government’s pandemic response, and holding them to account for their many shortcomings. We will continue to press for answers on issues like travel restrictions, vaccine availability, and when Canadians can expect to see restrictions lifted and return to work and normal life.

I can be reached by email at martin.shields@parl.gc.ca. My Brooks office can be reached at 403-793-6775, and my Strathmore office at 403-361-2980. Please don’t hesitate to contact me on any federal issue.