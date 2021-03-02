Over $170,000 allocated to local not-for-profit and registered charitable organizations

The applications awarded work towards achieving the community’s goals, priorities and contribute to the quality of life in Chestermere

The City of Chestermere’s Human Services Advisory Board (HSAB) awarded over $170,000 in grants to local social service programs and organizations.

“I can speak for myself and all of our other board members when I say that I have been deeply rewarded by the positive outcomes and successes of these local programs and agencies who

have benefited from Human Service Advisory Board grant programs,” said Board Chair, Scot Caithness.

Projects created by local not-for-profit and registered charitable organizations have received an investment of $171,961 in grant funding from Chestermere Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the United Way Chestermere Partnership.

The funding was awarded by the HSAB after a total of 20 proposals were received for consideration.

Every year, the HSAB is tasked with allocating the FCSS and United Way grant funds to proposals that contribute to the overall quality of life in Chestermere and achieve one or more of the overarching goals and priority outcomes described in the Social Investment Framework.

The 12 newly funded projects will complement the board’s goals of advancing equity and social

inclusion through vibrant, connected and engaged neighbourhoods and communities, healthy, connected, and engaged individuals and families, and positive mental health.

The HSAB has awarded the 2021 grant cheques to Accredited Supports to the Community for the Healthy Families Home Visitation Program, Camp Chestermere for the Helping All Campers Succeed 1:1 Program, Camp Chestermere for the Volunteer Mentorship Program Coordinator, Chestermere Food Bank for the Good Food Box Program, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta for Financial Literacy Classes for Chestermere Youth, and Synergy Youth and Community Development Society for the Care and Connection Project.

The FCSS funding was allocated to Camp Chestermere for the CLTD Teen Leadership Program, Chestermere Library for the Parenting2Go Service, Synergy Youth and Community Development Society for the Child Safety Project, Synergy Youth and Community Development Society for the Mental Health Coalition, Synergy Youth and Community Development Society for the SHOUT Boys/Girls Program, and Synergy Youth and Community Development Society for the Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL) Youth Program.

The HSAB grants are distributed annually and applications for 2022 project funding will be available in June.

In March, the HSAB will be working on another call out for funding opportunities in the community through the Vitality Grant and Special Call for Proposals.