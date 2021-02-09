Seniors – Reflections Clinic CRPCNs new home base

February: the month of love. Happy Valentines to each of you. Love is the one emotion we can count on through these times. Love yourself, your family and friends and your neighbors. There is so much of this kind of love in our Chestermere and surrounding communities as we see, hear and feel it everyday. Thank you Chestermere for sharing the Love.

Health

CRPCN Update: On the COVID front we are waiting for vaccines as you already know. With the increase concerns of the COVID variants, Chestermere remains on enhanced measures with 48 active cases of COVID 19 in our community (at time of print).

Please stay strong to your safe practises and wash hands, social distance and wear masks. With the hope of new measures of opening restaurants, pubs and cafes, children’s sports and performance activities and Indoor fitness on February 8th please refer to alberta.ca for specifics.

Exciting news for CRPCN, we have a new office in town! Reflections Clinic will be our new home base including all our support professionals. Stay tuned for more information over the coming weeks.

The Chestermere Mental Health Coalition has moved the Wellness Challenge to March 1st- 30th. Here is a chance to gather a team up to 4 people and work on your 5’s: your sleep, eats, movement, relationships and work/play. Great pre-recorded speakers to listen to at your leisure in the comfort of your own home, as well as makes little changes to balance your lifestyle while in your bubble.

Please go to yoursynergy.ca under wellness support to find out more.

What’s Happening in Chestermere

Please be aware Camp Chestermere is taking bookings for their Day and overnight camps now. Visit their website at: www.campchestermere.com Camp Chestermere is such an integral part of Chestermere’s fabric for many years. Please know they are available for rentals for meetings, as they have space to social distance.

Chestermere Coalition for Seniors will meet February 17th at 1:30 via zoom. Please email Sharron smatthewman@chestermere.ca or Leslie leslie.racz@crpcn.ca if you would like to attend. Looking for seniors who want to have a voice in Chestermere, please join us and have your say.

Seniors Tele Conference

Thursday 11 February 10:30 – 11:30am

Topic -Healthy Eating Guest speaker – Da Bin Choi, MPH, RD Dietitian, Nutrition Services, Population & Public Health. Please call Sharron at 403 – 804 – 0817 or email smatthewman@chestermere.ca to register.

Chestermere Seniors Resource Handbook – Please let us know if you are wanting the new handbook delivered to your door by emailing us as well, otherwise pick one up at Chestermere Library, Synergy, any Pharmacy or Dr’s office in Chestermere.

Seniors Week June 1-7, 2021

Showing appreciation for our seniors’ contributions to our community (Please watch this space for regular updates or https://www.chestermere.ca/seniors

Armchair Travel

Armchair Travel is one of the most wonderful ways to look into our fantastic, vast world and learn as much as our hearts desire. We can travel to some of our favourite places without leaving home. Through videos, pod casts, books and music and numerous other ways, we can go to places we have never seen, or only ever dreamed of. This way of travelling is a delightful pastime and is good for the imagination and soul. This form of travel at it’s best, makes us want to go and see for ourselves. After all we are curious individuals and have a thirst for knowledge!

Enjoy sensory and magical experiences as we travel back in time or across the globe, take a trip down memory lane and many more exhilarating moments that will make you smile and fulfill your heart.

Ready? Let’s explore the history of transportation. Can you remember what it was like getting from place to place in the days of old. Maybe you put on your cross-country ski’s or snowshoes to go to the nearest store, or took a horse drawn stage coach, travelled the canals by boat, or had the opportunities to travel luxuriously by trains, planes and automobiles. What ever your mode of transport, it is now safer and more affordable. Advances in technology now allow us to travel far and wide. As new inventions and discoveries continue, we may ask ourselves where is transportation in our future and what will it look like in 2050!

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favourite tipple, Step 2- kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair, ready? let’s go!

THEN AND NOW PROGRESS OF TRANSPORTATION: STEAM TRAINS, PLANES AND CARS 31040 HD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLg8SPCIWMg 9:43 mins

History of Transportation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25IaUQ_oUyM 2:17mins (Great video to share with the grandchildren)

Transport Old and New (1951) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEROi7aP9RE 6:08 mins (no sound)

Cars of The Future from 1948 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_ZS_EfoYpA 2:13mins

Vehicles Of The Future – Future Transportation System 2050 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUS2w4y2Qj4 12:29mins

Looking forward to seeing you soon . . .

Leslie & Sharron