High-Risk Driving Incident in Chestermere Leads to Charges for Teen Driver

A teen driver is facing multiple charges after a high-risk driving incident on West Merganser Drive in Chestermere late on the evening of July 3, 2025. The City of Chestermere’s Municipal Enforcement division says the youth was clocked at 125 km/h — a staggering 75 km/h over the posted 50 km/h speed limit — in a residential area that sees regular pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

The driver, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also reported to have failed to stop at a posted stop sign during the incident. According to authorities, the vehicle was carrying three other youths as passengers at the time.

“This type of reckless driving demonstrates a complete disregard for traffic laws and the safety of others,” said a spokesperson for Chestermere Municipal Enforcement in a statement issued Friday. The driver has been charged with multiple offences, including careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act. The individual was released at the scene with a summons to appear in provincial court at a later date.

West Merganser Drive is a well-travelled roadway that runs through several residential neighbourhoods and provides access to local parks and schools. Residents say speeding and dangerous driving have been longstanding concerns in the area, particularly during evening hours when traffic tends to be lighter.

“This could have ended in tragedy,” said one local resident who lives along West Merganser Drive and witnessed the peace officer’s traffic stop. “There are kids playing, people walking their dogs, and cyclists out there every day. It’s shocking that anyone would drive that fast in this neighbourhood.”

The incident has reignited calls from community members for enhanced traffic enforcement measures, including the installation of permanent speed display signs and increased patrols during peak problem hours.

Chestermere Municipal Enforcement says its officers are committed to improving road safety through education and enforcement. In recent months, peace officers have stepped up patrols in high-risk areas and have been working closely with RCMP to address aggressive driving, impaired driving, and other traffic safety issues.

“We want all drivers — particularly young drivers — to understand that the choices they make behind the wheel can have serious and lasting consequences,” the spokesperson said. “Excessive speed and reckless behaviour put everyone at risk.”

Chestermere Mayor Shannon Dean also weighed in on the incident, expressing gratitude for the peace officer’s quick action and calling on residents to work together to promote safer streets. “We all have a role to play in keeping our community safe. I urge drivers to think about their neighbours, their families, and themselves before engaging in dangerous behaviour on our roads,” Dean said.

Municipal Enforcement encourages residents to report suspected dangerous driving by calling their office at 403-207-7058. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

As the summer continues and local streets become busier with recreational activity, peace officers say they will maintain a visible presence on Chestermere’s roadways in an effort to deter dangerous driving and protect the public.

