Strathmore and Chestermere RCMP apprehend Calgary wanted man

On May 20, in an attempt to flee from RCMP members, a Calgary man driving a Honda Civic drove at a police vehicle striking the side of it as it passed. Photo submitted

On May 20, at approximately 9 p.m. Chestermere RCMP were alerted that a Honda Civic had fled from Calgary Police, during an attempted traffic stop and was being monitored by HAWCS passing the city.

The vehicle continued east on Highway 1 at speeds estimated to exceed 180km/hr.

The vehicle was eventually encountered by Strathmore RCMP members in the area of Range Road 255 and Township Road 220.

In an attempt to evade members, the Honda Civic drove at a police vehicle striking the side of it as it passed.

HAWCS continued to monitor the vehicle as it approached Chestermere heading North on Rainbow Road from Township Road 240.

The vehicle lost control and crashed near the railway crossing South of the canal.

HAWCS monitored the driver who fled on foot initially jumping through residential yards in the area but eventually returned to the roadway where he was met by Chestermere and Strathmore RCMP members.

The male was taken into custody without incident.

While in Chestermere RCMP custody, an Approved Screening Device demand was read and subsequently refused.

An Immediate Roadside Sanction was issued (IRS) and issued violations under the Traffic Safety Act for Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance and Without Registration.

The male was also found to be wanted by Calgary Police Service for a Breach of Probation.

The male was turned over to Strathmore RCMP and a bail hearing was later held in relation to this incident.

The 35-year-old Calgary man known to police was charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Fail Stop While Pursued by Police, Leave the Scene of an Accident, Assaulting a Peace Officer, Fail to Comply with Demand to Provide Breath, and a number of Traffic Safety Act offences.

The man was released by a Justice of the Peace with conditions to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

“It is fortunate no serious injuries were sustained with the reckless and dangerous driving exhibited during this incident. The collaborative actions taken between police agencies illustrate the level of seamless operations and commitment all of our front-line members have when it comes to protecting the public and apprehending dangerous individuals,” said Chestermere RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz