Bow River local Ukraine initiatives

Bow River Riding shows solidarity and its giving spirit

Municipalities and residents in the Bow River riding have once again shown our hospitality, kindness, and generosity in supporting Ukraine and its people. Through several charitable initiatives, Bow River has stepped up to raise money, send essentials, and raise awareness about the devastation the Ukrainian people are living through as we speak.

Canada is home to the second largest population of Ukrainian diaspora (that is, immigrants or Canadians with Ukrainian heritage) around the world – over 1 million people in fact. Nearly 10% of Alberta’s population is part of Ukrainian diaspora.

Furthering our efforts to support humanitarian relief is important to so many of our neighbours, and I commend all those who have given their hard-earned money and time for this cause.

Just a few examples of local initiatives to support Ukraine in the Bow River riding

May 8th Food Trucks for Ukraine in Chestermere at the John Peake Park

Chestermere Mobil Mart gas station donating a portion from gasoline sales (April 2nd, 9th)

Strathmore Fire Department donating firefighting gear to the Firefighter Aid Ukraine Program

Dobre Food and Catering Strathmore Ukraine Red Cross Fundraiser (April 3rd)

Brooks Trinity Lutheran Church dessert fundraising auction (April 23rd)

Through initiatives like these and others, I am proud of our communities coming together.

I also wanted to give a special congratulations to the Hockey Marathon for Kids held in Chestermere raising money for pediatric cancer research – over $875,000 – and setting a Guinness World Record to boot! With 261 consecutive hours of hockey played, 40 players, and alternating up to 18 hours a day on the ice, the perseverance and dedication for this cause is unmatched. The participants, organizers, and donors to the hockey marathon serve as an inspiration to us all. Congratulations on many days of hard work and thank you for your efforts in raising money and awareness for such an important cause.

Be sure to follow me on social media and sign up for my e-newsletter below to keep up with federal news and updates:

• Facebook: @MartinShieldsBowRiver

• Twitter: @MartinBowRiver

• Instagram: @MartinShields_BowRiver

Should you have a question or concern of a federal matter, please email my office at: Martin.Shields@parl.gc.ca

Sincerely,

Martin Shields

MP Bow River