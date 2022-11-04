Chestermere Community Support Services building a healthy, connected, and engaged community

Chestermere’s Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is ensuring residents have access to the programs and services they need.

“Chestermere Community Support Services practices a mixed model for service and program delivery, reserving internal funds to cover staffing and operational costs, and distributing funds externally to local organizations in the form of grants,” Manager of Community Support Services Olimphya Hermosillo de Elizondo said during the Nov. 1 council meeting.

FCSS external funding is allocated through grants for community groups to use to deliver programs and services that serve residents.

“Communities design and deliver social programs that are preventive in nature, provided at the earliest opportunity to promote and enhance wellbeing among individuals, families, and communities,” Hermosillo de Elizondo said.

The projects, programs or services are delivered using a prevention, early intervention or community development approach to achieve the goals in the FCSS Social Investment Framework (SIF).

The framework is used to achieve vibrant, connected, and engaged neighbourhoods, and communities, promote positive mental health, and ensure healthy, connected, and engaged individuals and families.

The programs under FCSS must help residents develop independence, strengthen coping skills and become more resistant to crisis, develop an awareness of social needs, develop interpersonal and group skills, help residents and their community take responsibility for decisions and actions that impact them, and provide support to ensure residents remain active in their community, the council report said.

In previous years, funding has been allocated to local organizations and not-for-profits including Synergy, Camp Chestermere, Rocky View Immigrant Services, Calgary Rural Primary Care Network, Chestermere Food Bank, Trellis Society, Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA), Community Therapy Dogs Society, Chestermere Whitecappers Association, and the Chestermere Public Library.

In 2021, the city introduced Vitality Grants, which are resident-led and used to help neighbourhood projects that connect and engages residents.

Since November 2021, 14 Vitality Grants have been awarded.

Chestermere’s Human Services Advisory Board (HSAB) is working with FCSS to invest in a healthy, connected, engaged and socially inclusive community.

“HSAB members are responsible for advocating locally, regionally, and provincially for enhanced social infrastructure that will benefit the community, while actively seeking out information from the general population related to perceived community needs,” Community Support Services Community Grant Coordinator Muriel Gavilan said.

Annually, the board reviews, assess, and approves funding proposals to achieve the goals of the framework, the council report said.

FCSS also works with United Way of Calgary, distributing up to $43,394 to local organizations.

The partnership between the city and United Way outlines priorities to determine when and how the funds are raised and distributed.

Organizations and not-for-profits must meet United Way’s criteria to receive funding, such as demonstrating measurable impact, exhibiting excellence in performance, partnership, and leadership, exhibiting strong governance, and addressing underlying causes of social issues.

Local organizations that have received a United Way investment in the past include Camp Chestermere, Southeast Rocky View Community Resource Centre, Synergy, Chestermere Food Bank, and the CRCA.

The city is now working to allocate funding to local organizations through the Community Grant Program, to support organizations that facilitate local activities which enhance amenities in sports and recreation, arts, culture, history and projects that promote the social well-being of the residents of Chestermere, the council report said.

Grant funding is awarded annually and is subject to budget approval by city council.

In 2022, Camp Chestermere, Chestermere Curling, Chestermere Food Bank, Chestermere Police Communication Committee, Older Adults Coalition, Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society, Rotary Club of Chestermere, Synergy, Wheatland Crisis Society, and Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship received grant funding.

“Individual programs are identified year after year and give a synopsis of what was funded in the past. People didn’t realize they can apply for this, and there was money left on the table this year because people weren’t aware of the options, and they forgot these are things designed to specifically help and improve things in the community,” City Councillor Stephen Hanley said. “We need to clarify for the community, and let people know it’s available.”