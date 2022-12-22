Platinum Jubilee Medal presentations

I was honoured to present the following recipients the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta) on Sunday, December 18th at the Strathmore Royal Canadian Legion Branch #10 where the Strathmore Legion Ladies Auxiliary severed an exceptional brunch.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta)

This commemorative medal was created by the Government of Alberta to mark the 70th anniversary of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada. The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta) is a tangible way to honour Her late Majesty for her life of service to this province and country. At the same time, it serves to honour significant contributions and achievements by Albertans. During the Platinum Jubilee year, 7000 deserving Albertans will be recognized throughout the province.

The following recipients were nominated for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta) by friends, family or coworkers.

Brenda Knight

30-year Member of the Royal Canadian Legion, countless hours decorating, cooking, and serving for numerous events. Ladies Auxiliary 25 years, four years as president. Volunteers with the Veteran’s Dinner Celebration for the past 15 years. Twenty-two years with the Ag Society and the Calgary Aggie Days.

Carol Gardner

Volunteer of many years with the Whitecappers 50+ Centre. Makes and donates quilts and comfort items to victims of domestic violence, children, etc. Organizes potlucks, exercise, and other activities benefitting seniors in our community. Active in animal rescue, she makes dog beds for the Humane Society.

Corrie Carrobourg

Volunteers’ countless hours for many years in Langdon. A volunteer firefighter, Firefighters Kids Santa Run, fundraising for Langdon Library, Langdon Community Association/Collaborative. Kids recreation and mentoring. Synergy youth group. Helped establish Langdon OK Club for seniors and Indus Minor Hockey.

Geoff Van Steenis

Member of the Calgary Fire Department for 20 years, volunteered to serve with the Calgary Fire Department Honour Guard for 16 years. The honour guard participates in events such as Remembrance Day, the Calgary Firefighter’s Toy Association’s Children’s Christmas Party, Stampede Parade, and Pride Parade.

Heather Bangle

21-year+ RCMP Member in AB and the last 12 years with the Southern Alberta ICE unit. Over the years, she has given her time as a DARE Instructor, VSU Liaison & volunteer w/ AB Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, Rotary, Minor Hockey, and School Councils. She also organizes & maintains our community rink.

Heather Vanderveer

A founder of the Ghost Squadron at the Military Museum. Supports soldiers who have suffered Military Sexual Trauma. Recognized by the Ombudsman of Veterans Affairs. Part of the Restorative discussion group for victims of Sexual Trauma. Supports uniformed service people that suffer from Sexual Trauma.

John Kittler

He supports many local charities financially and voluntarily. Staple supporter of Easter Seals Camp Horizon since 1989, earning him the Alberta 2020 East Seals National Volunteer award. He relaunched the Chestermere Show’ N Shine in support of Easter Seals and the Chestermere Food Bank.

John Whieldon

Member and former Member of the Executive for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #10. He was awarded the Diamond Jubilee Medal, Canada 150 Medal, and Rick Hansen Difference Maker Medal. He has sat on several Town Committees and spearheaded a Community Clean Up in Strathmore.

Joyce Bazant

As a Lifelong resident of Strathmore, Joyce has been a pillar of support for all new families. Joyce was a volunteer and then the Executive Director for the Wheatland Further Education Society for over thirty years. She has been devoted to helping and supporting the local seniors. She is always available to help and has been an amazing example to family and friends.

Karen McKee

Karen is an avid volunteer at all events, such as Rotary and the Amazing Race, and she helps with the Foodbank fundraisers. She is instrumental in helping youth get involved with many charities.

Keith Clayton

Keith was the first president of the Wheatland & Area Hospice Society. Organized the Farming for Hospice and fundraised for the new Hospice. A retired professional engineer, volunteer on the Strathmore Minor Hockey Board, Community Enhancement Regional Board, and area building committee

Lorraine Farran

25+ years of volunteer work at the Strathmore Food Bank. She dedicated her life to her family and is known as a well-respected friend within the community. She ran the Strathmore Standard for years before relocating to a dairy farm while working tirelessly at the Strathmore Hospital.

Mardelle Bazant

Mardelle has volunteered for the Strathmore District Health Services for over 36 years. She is responsible for the financial statements of the ladies’ hospital auxiliary foundation.

Marjorie Ireland

A resident of the senior community in Strathmore. Always helping elderly neighbours when they have issues. One example of many: Currently moved a person without family support recovering from surgery into her home to ensure she gets post-surgical care. A quiet, giving person who reinforces our community

Peter Tindall

For his entire life, he has committed to making his community a fair, honest, and respectful place for all Albertans. His time and commitment to seniors’ environment and their needs are exemplary.

Simon Bradley

As a leader in volunteer search and rescue and professional disaster relief for over twelve years, Simon Bradley has provided exceptional leadership and management expertise to multiple disaster responses in Alberta and Canada.

Steven Dunn

Steven Dunn is an outstanding citizen who volunteers a large amount of time to the community and country. He has served as an officer with the Army Cadets, leading youth to be better citizens. He is a Director with Valour Canada, a charity focused on educating youth about Canada’s military heritage.

Steve King

Steve King founded the Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society (it became Community Therapy Dogs Society in 2015). He volunteered with the Calgary and Chestermere Food Banks, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, Lions Club of Chestermere, and BC/Alberta Guide Dogs. He passed away suddenly on March 12, 2022.

Terence Murray

From refereeing minor hockey to service in the RCAF, to leading in the community, to heading Alberta Freemasonry, his constant message of harmony & grace inspires & improves the life experiences of all around. His tactful skills have brought disparate groups to achieve common goals.

Valerie Scanning

She has volunteered for over 20 years at the Strathmore food bank. She leads up this food bank and is there four days a week, some days during the busy time even more. On Tuesdays, her team coordinates “Warm Bags” for school lunches. She goes above and beyond to ensure no one ever goes hungry.

As always, we love to hear from you.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all.