MLA update August 1st

This weekend we will be attending the Chestermere Made Outdoor Festival; where foodies and artisans come together to feed your tummy and your souls.

The Outdoor festival is on August 6, at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Saturday, August 13, come and enjoy the sounds of summer with a free music festival! The lineup is incredible, and you can enjoy this free festival by the shores of Chestermere Lake!

August 2, Moderna is available for those 6 Months+. First-dose appointments must be booked through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System or by calling Health Link at 811.

July 20, eligibility for Second Booster Doses expanded. Albertans 18 years of age and over can receive a second booster dose at least five months after their first booster dose.

As of April 12, Novavax Vaccine is Available for 18+ and Moderna for 6-11 years of age.

Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine is available at select AHS clinics; book your appointment through Health Link by calling 811. The Moderna vaccine is available to children 6 to11 years of age to start or complete a primary COVID-19 vaccine series. Book your appointment by calling Health Link at 811 or contacting a participating pharmacy.

March 14, first Booster Appointments available for Individuals aged 12 to 17 years of age. Booster dose mRNA vaccine appointments available for individuals aged 12-17 years of age five months after second dose.

Finally, thank you to everyone at the Strathmore Stampede. We were at our booth selling memberships for the leadership race and were overwhelmed by the support and love of all we spoke to. We were also proud to participate and watch what I think is the best rodeo in Alberta. Thank you to Ryan and your incredible team, staff, and volunteers for an incredible weekend of fun and entertainment. The music, the food, and the atmosphere. The Strathmore Stampede celebrated its 56th year and saw over 40,000 folks go through the grounds. The smiles, ice cream, and little dirt-filled faces were a highlight for me, and I am honoured to have been in attendance.

