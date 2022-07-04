Revolution * Inflation * Mayors

As I write this article, I am honoured to acknowledge our American neighbours celebrating their 4th of July celebrations. On the 4th of July 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress, separating them from the British colonies. It has been a federal holiday in the USA since 1941. Thomas Jefferson drafted the historic document. We wish our American families the most beautiful day as they celebrate their independence!

Ok, so here we go. We have been talking about inflation. Alberta has not seen this level since the early 80s, and I remember being a young girl and my dad seeing his friends losing their houses and businesses. It was terrifying, and we knew folks that lost everything. Our family had to change our entire way of life, and like most others, that included how we bought our groceries and spent on what we wanted versus what we needed. It was a huge sacrifice for all Albertans, but we made it. We as a government have reduced the gas tax by slashing 13 cents to help alleviate some of the pain, and the extension of this relief is necessary.

We are in this for a while, so we must plan as families and government how to proceed. We have the lowest gas prices in the country. We hope the federal government will take this lead and consider how they can also bring relief. The carbon tax in April was increased by 11 percent. This was not helpful and needs to be reconsidered. It raised gas prices by 3 cents after Alberta had reduced the tax by 13 cents. The problem with inflation is that it impacts purchasing power, which is why keeping inflation within manageable ranges is so important. It helps to promote stable prices and then growth. The question is, how do we do this? It can be managed through wages and price controls, but there is no tried-and-true solution. All have benefits and collateral damage. All are impacted by the economic environment, such as floods, fires, pandemics, and global conflicts. Therefore, we see interest rates climbing as it is a control to slow economic growth and reduces spending. This could lead to more stable rates of return from the banks. But none of these methods are guaranteed to work. Governments and families need to focus on critical priorities, helping those who are vulnerable or on fixed incomes, and watching our spending. We need to take on debt sparingly.

Finally, I would like to thank all the Mayors and councils of the municipalities in the riding I represent. I have been so fortunate to be a part of many events and working groups working towards the growth of our communities. Thank you to Rocky View Councilor, Al Schule for his amazing advocacy alongside the provincial government to get so much work done in Langdon, particularly the new school. Thank you, Pat Fule, Mayor of Strathmore, for his economic work in the region and his great heart that has the keys to reconciliation and is always people first. Amber Link, the Reeve of Wheatland County. Thank you for all your work on economic growth in your area and for being so generous with your time in helping me understand your region’s needs. And last but certainly not least, Mayor Jeff Colvin, with whom I shared the pleasure of being part of the Chestermere Chamber of commerce panel. Seeing your advocacy for our city and your council’s work was terrific.

As always, we love to hear from you!