Hello Chestermere-Strathmore readers,

The Strathmore Laboratory Services is NOT closing. We have had so many emails with concerned constituents reaching out. The Laboratory Services is TEMPORARILY RELOCATING. They are moving to a new building that they are building. Here is the article from Strathmore Now with the clarification.

https://strathmorenow.com/articles/clarification-over-strathmore-hospitals-upcoming-lab-closure-

Did you know that the Wheatland Crisis Society is holding a Harvest Masquerade Gala? As you know, the Wheatland Crisis Society provides programs and services to women, men, and children who are affected by family abuse. The ability to resolve conflict in peaceful and productive ways is critical, and we are so grateful to The Wheatland Crisis Society for its work. The Gala is on October 29th at the Strathmore Civic Centre. There is still time to purchase tickets and make donations. Check out their website at www.strathmoreshelter.com.

Small Business Week is October 17th – October 21st. Please get out and support local!

Small businesses in Alberta are a huge part of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Small businesses make up 96 percent of all Alberta businesses. Alberta has an incredible number of micro-businesses, small businesses with between one and four employees. The prevalence of small businesses is reflected across the entire economy. In every industry in Alberta, at least

88 percent of businesses are small businesses. They are the heart of our economy, making up approximately 96 percent of Alberta’s businesses. Small business is an essential part of what makes our Province great. Shopping local is a great way to find unique businesses in your backyard and supports hard-working entrepreneurs and small business owners in your local community. Stroll through your local downtown or plan a shopping trip to a small business near you and show your support.

Flu Vaccine Available in Alberta. Starting October 17th, Albertans six months of age and older can get their flu vaccine. Albertans over 65 are eligible to receive a high-dose flu vaccine, while those aged six months to 64 years will receive the regular dose. Both protect people from four common strains of the influenza virus. Bookings will be available through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System at https://bookvaccine.alberta.ca or by calling Health Link at 811.

Some pharmacies will also be welcoming walk-ins. Contact them directly for walk-in information.

Alberta’s government is expanding access to dual credit opportunities to help students personalize their high school experience, discover their career passions, and make meaningful transitions to post-secondary education or the workplace. We are providing $4 million to help school authorities offer more career-based programming so that students will be better prepared for the job they want, and job creators will have the skilled workers they need. Forty-three school authorities will receive grants for the 2022-23 school year to either create new dual credit opportunities or enhance existing dual credit courses.

As always, we love to hear from you.