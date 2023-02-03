Alberta RCMP remind motorists to drive distraction-free 

The Alberta RCMP is reminding motorists of the dangers that come along with distracted driving.

“Operating a vehicle out on our provincial streets and highways requires complete focus to reduce the risk of collision and serious injury,” an Alberta RCMP media release said. “Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.”

Alberta RCMP Traffic. Insp. Chris Romanchych said traffic officers have heard every excuse for why a motorist might have been distracted driving.

“‘I was just checking the time, I was calling my mom, my phone fell between the seats, and I had to pick it up.’ There is never a good enough reason to put yourself and those you share the road with at such risk. Don’t drive distracted,” Romanchych said.

RCMP say it’s important for motorists to know a distraction when they see one.

“We know texting and calling on a handheld device while driving is a distraction, but that’s not all,” the release said. “Activity that impairs your ability to operate a vehicle safely is also considered a distraction.”

Drivers can be distracted from personal grooming, reading, writing, adjusting a GPS and audio devices, and attending to passengers and pets.

However, motorists can set themselves up for success by setting up any hands-free device, GPS, radio, or music before even shifting their vehicle into drive.

“This way you do not have to worry about making any adjustments while driving,” the release said.

Drivers are encouraged to pull over their vehicle in a safe area, and park, if they need to make a text or a call, as stopping at a red light, is not safe.

In 2022, the Alberta RCMP charged more than 5,000 motorists with distracted driving offences.

“Distracted driving will cost you,” the release said. It is a dangerous behaviour that comes at the price of a $300 fine as well as the safety of yourself and others.”