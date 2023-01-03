Chestermere Food Bank sees an increase in new clients in 2022

The Chestermere Food Bank is celebrating another year of providing support for residents, raising awareness of programs offered, and hosting community-wide fundraising events.

In 2022, the number of food bank hampers the food bank distributed levelled off since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the food bank did see a significant increase in new clients throughout the year.

With the increase of new clients, space is running short, and the food bank team is working to raise funds to build a new space, to accommodate more people and more programs.

“There are always challenges. They just vary from year to year. Space is still an issue that we have not been able to resolve,” Chestermere Food Bank president Laurie Dunn said. “We continue to fundraise to build a space of our own.”

To raise funds, the food bank hosted the inaugural golf tournament, raising $15,000 for the building fund, and is already planning the second annual golf tournament in September.

The food bank was also the recipient of a portion of the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign and the Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship and is currently brainstorming more fundraising ideas for the year.

“Our goal is to continue fundraising and source grant opportunities for our own space,” Dunn said.

In 2021, additional programs were brought under the food bank’s umbrella from the Community Resource Centre such as the Good Food Box, Backpack Program, and Jacket Racket, which highlighted the need for more space.

“The additional programs require additional resources, people, money, and space,” Dunn said.

Going into the new year, the food bank is launching a community kitchen program utilizing the Dunn & Company kitchen, while continuing to foster new community partnerships, host fundraising initiatives, and provide support for residents when they need it.

The food bank is always grateful for the support from the community during the holiday season, however, the need is year-round.

Residents can support the food bank by donating non-perishable food items in the community bins, or by making a monetary donation through ATBcares.com or directly to the Food Bank.

“We continuously strive to raise awareness of our programs and the need in Chestermere and the surrounding area,” Dunn said. “Our benevolent community has never let us down.”

For more information on programs offered, or for the food bank, wish list visit the Chestermere Food Bank website.