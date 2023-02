Chestermere, Alta. – On Jan. 26, 2023, Chestermere RCMP were made aware of an assault which occurred at City Hall, located on Marina Road, in Chestermere. RCMP initiated an investigation into this allegation.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Kim Leanne Wallace (56), a resident of Calgary, was arrested and charged with assault. Wallace was released on conditions for Strathmore Provincial Court on March 3, 2023.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.