Chestermere Soundwaves open call for new members

A local choral group, the Chestermere Soundwaves are calling for new members.

Since 2008, the Soundwaves have performed at local events sponsored by the City of Chestermere, the rec centre, senior’s homes, and at Chestermere Whitecappers Association events.

The Soundwaves performed under the directorship of Dr. Sarah Moore for seven years, but she has recently relocated, and now only joins the group when she’s able.

“We are forever grateful for her time and direction over the past seven years,” Karen Rideout said.

Going forward, the Soundwaves are excited to bring local MLA Leela Aheer on board to direct the group.

“Leela brings a wide array of musical talent including her beautiful voice and the ability to sing in many languages along with her competency in many musical instruments to our group,” Rideout said. “We are very excited to work with her.”

With the changes the Soundwaves have recently undergone, the choral group is excited to offer new membership positions.

“For the first time since 2019 we are in a position to expand our group membership,” Rideout said.

The Soundwaves are only offering membership twice per year, once at the beginning of the year, and again in the fall.

“To be a member you should have some vocal ability and a desire to be a part of the community at large,” Rideout said.

Members are expected to be able to commit to practices and contribute $100 per session to cover the operating and travel costs of the group.

Practices are structured events and fluctuate between Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chestermere Whitecappers Association centre, located on the south side of the Chestermere rec centre.

“You will find the group to be most welcoming and fun to be around but of course, our primary focus is on our music,” Rideout said.

Anyone interested in joining the Soundwaves is encouraged to attend an information session on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., at the Chestermere Whitecappers Association centre.

“It will give you a feel for the group and what we hope to accomplish over the course of the year,” Rideout said.

Anyone who joins will be asked to complete an information form and commit to a five month period, from February to June.

Members of the Soundwaves will be available throughout the information session to answer any questions.