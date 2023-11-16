Chestermere’s Legal Battle: Challenging Provincial Government’s Dismissal Plans

Chestermere’s local government is embroiled in a legal tussle with the Alberta government, contesting a potential order to dismiss its council and chief administrative officers (CAOs). The city, represented by lawyer Jeff Moroz, is resisting Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver’s plans, with a court hearing set for November 28 to seek a stay on the proposed dismissals.

Escalating Tensions with Provincial Authority

This confrontation follows a string of governance challenges in Chestermere, where the municipal council and CAOs have been under scrutiny. In a leaked letter dated October 18, Minister McIver outlined his intentions to dissolve the council, citing failures in adhering to provincial directives and ongoing governance issues. However, the minister agreed not to act on the dismissal until after the injunction hearing.

The City’s Legal Maneuvers

Chestermere’s legal strategy includes seeking a “quia timet” injunction, a preventive measure against an anticipated ministerial order. Additionally, the city has initiated a judicial review process aiming to overturn the May 2022 order that led to a municipal inspection and subsequent directives, including the appointment of an official administrator.

Internal Discord and Financial Implications

Internal divisions within the council have surfaced, with some council members unaware of the judicial review initiated by others. Controversy surrounds the city’s decision-making process, with allegations that certain actions were taken without proper council authorization. This discord is set against a backdrop of Chestermere’s recent budgetary surpluses and its decision to allocate unused funds from the 2023 budget to support these legal challenges.

Provincial Concerns Over City’s Actions

The provincial government has raised questions about Chestermere’s initiation of the judicial review and the authority under which it was launched. The city’s response to these concerns underscores a fundamental disagreement over the roles and powers of elected officials and CAOs in municipal governance.

Seeking Resolution and Transparency

As Chestermere’s Mayor Jeff Colvin urges a resolution that brings the truth to light, the city’s struggle with municipal governance illustrates the complex dynamics of local government and its interactions with provincial oversight. The upcoming court hearings are set to be pivotal in determining the fate of Chestermere’s council and its administrative leadership.