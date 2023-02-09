Erratic driving report leads to recovery of stolen property

The Strathmore RCMP arrested and charged two individuals with stolen property and drugs, after receiving a report of an erratic driver.

On Feb. 5, at approximately 3 a.m., Strathmore RCMP members responded to a vehicle driving erratically, that hit the ditch on Range Road 264.

When RCMP members arrived, they found two men trying to free the vehicle from the snow.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Calgary four days prior, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

Two males in the vehicle were arrested and a search of the vehicle and suspects resulted in the seizure of 65 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a potential street value of $6,500, identification belonging to other people, and a stolen Calgary Fire Department badge.

Dustin Tienkamp, 35, of Fort MacMurray, and Mazen Chehade, 43, of Calgary were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Tiencamp was released on conditions during his hearing for a future court date, while Chehade was remanded into custody during his hearing.

At the time of the arrest, Tienkamp was bound by a probation order, and Chehade was wanted on 10 outstanding Warrants from Calgary.

“This investigation is another positive example of timely public reporting of dangerous driving habits or suspicious activity. A single call can lead to the apprehension of wanted persons, recovery of stolen property, and seizure of illicit drugs capable of great harm in our communities,” Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said. “I’d like to pass along my thanks for the continued public support in reporting crime.”