It’s time to refocus Alberta’s health care system.

We have heard loud and clear from Albertans that the current system centered on Alberta Health Services is complex and uncoordinated. AHS has evolved beyond its original acute care system mandate and is shouldering a burden it was not intended to carry, and Albertans are facing long wait times and delays to the care they desperately need.

It’s time to refocus how the system is structured and create a path toward a better health care system for you and your family.

Alberta’s government announced that we are undertaking a significant refocusing of Alberta Health Services. The new structure will center around four priority sectors: primary care, acute care, continuing care and mental health and addiction. This will ensure Albertans get the health care system that works for them.

This change will ensure that you and your family are front of mind for every health decision made.

We know health care workers are the lifeline of the health care system. We know we need more doctors, nurses, paramedics and many more health care workers. Alberta’s government will continue to grow the health care workforce and every frontline job will be protected during this transition.

Our world-class health care workers will be consulted every step of the way. Their experience and expertise will help shape Alberta’s refocused health care system. This will ensure doctors, nurses and other health care workers have more input and help drive health care innovation at a local level.

Refocusing the system means that Albertans will have health care that works for them, prioritizes their needs to find a primary care provider, get urgent care without long wait times, and improve access to the best continuing care options and supports for mental health and addiction.

This collaborative, integrated, province wide health care system will improve outcomes for Albertans and empower health care workers to deliver quality care across the province.

We also want to hear from Albertans. You are the patients, family members, seniors, and caregivers who use the system each day. Engagement session dates will be regularly updated on alberta.ca/healthcare. There is also a survey for you to provide your input at alberta.ca/shape-the-way.