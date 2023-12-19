On the Trail of the Mountain Bluebird Part Three: Box 15 Nemesis, Curious Cows & Reflections

It would be remiss of me not to describe the importance of wearing a hat while nest-box checking. Now, the hat itself did not provide protection in the physical sense but certainly so in a psychological manner. Although the bluebird, wren and most swallow parents observed from a distance when their nest-box being checked, there were some disconcerting exceptions. Once eggs had hatched, the level of intensity of defensive actions by adult birds increased markedly.

The most extreme case was the female Tree Swallow raising a family in Box 15. The first time approaching her abode, expecting the female to fly from the box, a feeling of impending danger entered my thoughts. Instead of flight, she backed into the box and appeared to be “glaring” at me. Uncertain as to what would happen, I gingerly opened the top, with my arm fully extended to get maximum distance for safety. Suddenly she flew out from the top. Relief, so I thought! Looking in the box I could see six young swallows nestled in a mass of resting life. Closing the lid after the quick observation, I headed down the hillside to the main walking trail in the park. Looking ahead, I could see a speeding swallow, much like a Spitfire Mk IX, coming for my forehead. Paralyzed and thinking about the imminent pain from being poked by a swallow between the eyes, I ducked instinctively. Elaine was snapping photos of the excitement, while I was looking for my escape route. Each weekly visit to Box 15 was a repeat of the first. Not to be outdone the male bluebird at Box 2 would invariably fly right over my head, hovering above, making a clicking noise in an attempt to scare me off. One week, he flew right over to my rusting Ford Focus waiting for me to come out and share his feelings about our presence. Birds do indeed have memories.

Cows are curious creatures. After our check of Box 2, a box located on a post of a fenced grazing area, a few of the cattle would come over to sniff and examine the nest-box, We wondered if they were expecting a special treat of some sort being placed there for them. Most often, the “lead” cow would lead the herd away from me as I climbed up the slope to check the first two boxes. The “power” over a small herd was exhilarating. Elaine, a much greater fan of the bovine species, enjoyed taking non-bird photos.

As we cleaned out each box and fastened the lids into place, we chatted about the season’s success and the challenges birds indeed face in creating the next generation. To fly thousands of miles in both migratory directions, face predators, the natural elements and of course human intervention, all to ensure the future of the species is truly an amazing journey. We are humbled.

