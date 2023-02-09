Strathmore RCMP arrest two men with Canada-wide warrants

The Strathmore RCMP arrested two wanted men with drugs and weapons.

On Feb. 3, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Strathmore RCMP General duty and Crime Reduction Unit members responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Range Road 234 and Township Road 244.

RCMP members found the vehicle in a field stuck in the snow and found two occupants inside the vehicle.

Both vehicle occupants were arrested.

At the time of the arrest, both men were parolees who fled from a community residential facility resulting in Canada-wide warrants, an RCMP media release said.

A vehicle search yielded 190 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a potential street value of $19,000, $22,275 in cash, a replica handgun, numerous edged and impact weapons, and government identification not belonging to either occupant.

Both occupants were taken to the Strathmore RCMP detachment and held for bail hearings.

Christopher Lindgren, 31, of Bezansen, and Nathan Piche, 30, of Cold Lake, were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of items used for trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, and unlawful possession of government documents.

Piche was charged with additional offences including possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, illegal possession of government documents, and traffic safety act offences including having an uninsured vehicle, registration infraction, unlawful use of a license plate, and unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle.

Lindgren and Piche were remanded into custody on charges for future court appearances.

“I’d like to express my continued thanks to the public for reporting suspicious activity such as what was encountered in this matter,” Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said. “Our detachment members have been able to apprehend a number of offenders and intercept illicit drugs harmful to our communities as a result of public reporting over the past year. These reports have undoubtedly prevented significant harm caused as a result of the illicit drug trade.”