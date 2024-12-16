Alberta Highways

Whether you live in one of Alberta’s great cities or rural communities, highways play an important role in your life. Our vast network of highways connects communities, spurs economic activity, and provided access to essential services. Our government understands the vital importance of properly maintaining Alberta’s highway network for safety, job creation, and reducing travel times.

Alberta’s government invested $818 million across over 200 highway improvement projects in the 2024 construction season, enhancing the safety and efficiency of our roadways. These projects have fueled economy development while supporting the growth of communities and new industry. During the 2024 construction season, projects included repaving, bridge rehabilitation, general maintenance on potholes, crack sealing, line painting, grading of gravel roads, and guardrail installation.

As part of my ongoing commitment to our constituency, I will continue to advocate for further upgrades and development of roadways in our constituency, ensuring efficiency and safety for all highway users.

In addition to infrastructure advancements, Alberta’s government is also focused on maintaining a strong economic and industrial presence. One example of this is our support for the ongoing success and innovation of Alberta’s energy industry through the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program. Through APIP, our government is investing more than $20 million in Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels’ synthetic diesel facility, ensuring that Alberta continues to attract investments and create jobs.

The grant will support a synthetic diesel plant in Wheatland County near Carseland, that uses natural gas and natural gas liquids as feedstock to produce synthetic diesel, naphtha and wax. Naphtha is a petroleum fraction that can be used for gasoline blend stock and diluent. The plant will make a small volume of high value Fischer Tropsch paraffin wax used for lubricants, hot melt adhesives, paints and coatings.

While our government continues to prioritize infrastructure and energy growth, it is also taking decisive steps to safeguard the province. Last week, Alberta’s government announced immediate actions to curb illegal border activities and strengthen national border security. New measures will crack down on illegal migration and drug trafficking across the border.

As part of these efforts, a new Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT) within the Alberta Sheriffs will crack down on drug smuggling, gun trafficking and other illegal activities occurring along Alberta’s 298-kilometre international boundary. IPT will be supported by:

Fifty-one uniformed officers equipped with carbine rifles (weapons for tactical operations);

10 support staff, including dispatchers and analysts;

four drug patrol dogs, critical to ensure reasonable suspicion to search vehicles;

10 cold weather surveillance drones that can operate in high winds with dedicated pilots; and

four narcotics analyzers to test for illicit drugs.

This team will patrol to detect and intercept illicit drugs, illegal firearms and unlawful attempts at illegal international border crossing.

By addressing transportation, energy, and security, Alberta’s government continues to create a safer, more prosperous future. As always, please reach out with your questions or feedback to

Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

