Chestermere Residents Urged to Use Caution as Winter Ice Forms

CHESTERMERE, AB — As colder weather settles in, many residents are eager to lace up their skates or head onto the ice for winter recreation. However, City of Chestermere officials are reminding everyone that no ice is truly “safe” ice, especially with fluctuating temperatures affecting thickness and stability. The City has released its latest ice measurements and safety guidelines, urging residents to check conditions before venturing out.

Recent readings show variable ice thickness around Chestermere Lake: Anniversary Park and The Landing both report six inches (15.24 cm), the South End registers nine inches (22.86 cm), Sunset measures eight inches (20.32 cm), and The Cove lags behind at just four inches (10.16 cm). Additionally, open water remains near The Cove’s storm pond, and thinner ice has been observed in the middle of the lake between Anniversary Park and The Landing. Clear blue ice is considered strongest, while white or snow ice is half as strong, and grey ice is unsafe due to its water content.

According to the Canadian Red Cross and other water safety organizations, ice should measure at least 15 cm for one person walking or skating alone, and 20 cm for group skating or games. Snowmobiles need at least 25 cm. Even with these guidelines, ice conditions can change quickly, and no floating ice surface can be deemed 100% safe.

Meanwhile, the City has started preparing boarded outdoor rinks at McIvor Terrace, Sandpiper Point, Dawson Circle, and Alta-Link (Rainbow Falls Grove). Residents are asked to wait until rinks are fully prepared and signage is removed before using them. Work is set to begin December 9 at Alta-Link, with completion expected by the end of the week. Lake rinks will follow once ice levels can safely support equipment.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to regularly check the City’s ice thickness page and follow all posted signage. Safety should always come first when enjoying our winter wonderland.

