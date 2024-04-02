Class 1 driver training and licensing

Last week the Alberta Government announced changes to the Class 1 driver training and licencing by implementing a made-in-Alberta learning pathway for commercial drivers. This learning pathway was developed with input from the commercial driving industry and is designed to increase driver skills, improve safety, and enhance on-the-job training for current and prospective Class 1 drivers. This is a proactive approach to ensure commercial drivers in Alberta develop competency throughout their career. The apprenticeship-style model offers a learning pathway for Albertans to develop the skills to succeed and advance in their career as a professional driver, with the goal of seeking a Red Seal designation and the recognition as a professional trade. These changes will be implemented by March 1, 2025.

Additionally, Alberta’s government is responding to the unique needs of Alberta farmers by exempting them and their immediate family from the requirement for pre-licence training and providing them a farm-restricted Class 1 driver’s licence. This will allow farmers and their immediate families to operate Class 1 vehicles within Alberta only, and for authorized farm purposes only. Farmers who are eligible for the new farm restricted Class 1 driver’s licence must still complete a knowledge test, road test, vision screening and submit a driver medical assessment. This new farm restricted Class 1 driver’s licence will take effect on April 1, 2024.

Continuing with our updates, Alberta’s government is fulfilling its promise to provide seniors with 25% discount on personal registry services to help keep life affordable, benefiting more than 725,000 Alberta seniors starting April 1, 2024. This will help provide some relief to seniors, many of whom are on a fixed income. When seniors visit their preferred registry office, they will be eligible for the discount on services including vehicle and driver-related services like vehicle registration renewals, driver’s licences, standard licence plates, and vital statistics products like marriage licences. The date of purchase must be made April 1, 2024, or later, the senior must be 65 or older on the date of purchase, and no retroactive discounts will be offered. The discount is estimated to have a financial benefit to seniors of $16.5 million to $20 million annually.

These measures highlight our continuous effort to deliver meaningful results for Albertans.

