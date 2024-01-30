Last week, the Federal Court ruled that the Trudeau government’s decision to trigger the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, 2022, was “not justified,” as the invocation of the Act led to the infringement of Canadians’ constitutional rights. This Court decision reaffirmed that regulations under the Act violated Charter rights to freedom of expression and that the Orders infringed upon the rights of Albertans, and Canadians, to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.

With this ruling, our nation’s courts have confirmed for the third time in only four months that the federal Liberals have, yet again, gone too far. Whether it’s this court decision, or their defeat on plastics or the Impact Assessment Act, it is clear the Trudeau Liberal government simply does not understand or respect the Constitution of Canada.

As always, we are ready to work with the federal government on issues that benefit everyday families and businesses. But where they don’t, we will be unrelenting in protecting our people and province from harm. While we are willing to work as constructive partners, we will never let Ottawa harm our people or province. Our United Conservative government was re-elected to stand-up for Alberta families, jobs, businesses, and industries – and that’s exactly what we will continue to do.

In doing so, I recently joined my colleague MLA Garth Rowswell in representing Alberta in Washington and Alaska as part of the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER). PNWER is a regional, non-partisan, public-private partnership that was established in 1991 to advance the economic well-being, quality of life, and common interests of its 10-member jurisdictions, which include the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington, the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Big on the agenda was economic corridors between Alberta and its neighbouring jurisdictions; ensuring vital links to market, and safeguarding the efficient movement of not only goods and services, but also ideas, best practices, human capital, and investment. We showcased Alberta’s impactful energy story. In the spotlight was our province’s clean, innovative, and reliable energy solutions, especially hydrogen, as key contributors to addressing regional energy challenges. I’m so proud of what Alberta has to offer and look forward to sharing our story at every opportunity!

