ncreased Bobcat Sightings Raise Awareness in Chestermere

Chestermere residents have reported several bobcat sightings throughout 2024, prompting city officials to issue guidance on how to safely coexist with these adaptable animals. While bobcats are generally shy and avoid human interaction, they can lose their natural fear of people when living near urban areas. According to experts, the likelihood of a bobcat attacking a human remains extremely low, as these cats are primarily opportunistic hunters.

Bobcats have a growing presence in urban environments like Chestermere due to their ability to adapt to various habitats. The city encourages residents to take precautions to prevent attracting bobcats onto their properties. Important steps include not feeding wildlife, securing garbage in containers with tight lids, and avoiding leaving pet food outdoors. Bird feeders and baths should also be removed to discourage bobcats from hunting birds in residential areas.

The city also advises trimming trees, shrubs, and grass to reduce hiding spots for bobcats. Homeowners are encouraged to close off spaces under decks and outbuildings, as bobcats may seek shelter there. For those with outdoor pets such as dogs, rabbits, or chickens, secure enclosures with strong roofs are essential to protect them from potential encounters.

A unique concern arises during the bobcat breeding season, which typically runs from April to June. Bobcats may establish dens on residential properties during this time to raise their kittens, which stay with their mothers for up to a year. Residents are advised to check for dens and ensure that if a bobcat is present, it has an open exit route. Forcing or trapping the animal can lead to dangerous encounters, and bobcats will often leave on their own when they feel it is safe to do so.

In cases where residents feel threatened by a bobcat, they are urged to contact Alberta Fish and Wildlife for assistance. The Calgary office can be reached at 403-297-6423 for further support.

The presence of bobcats in Chestermere highlights the importance of maintaining a respectful distance from wildlife, particularly as urban areas expand into natural habitats. By following the city’s advice, residents can coexist with these elusive creatures while minimizing the potential for conflict.

