In early May, with Lake Chestermere being filled with Bow River water, “hunting” opportunities for our local birds of prey increased. While watching the skies over the north end of the lake, a pair of impressive predators caught my attention. One was a bald eagle and the other, an osprey. Flying slowly and deliberately up and down the lake, the osprey was hunting for vulnerable northern pike and any other species enjoying the shallow clear water. Every now and then “Ozzie” would literally drop out of sight, returning at times, likely unsuccessful in the crashing dives this osprey would make to nab a morning meal. After a few days passed, “Ozzie” seemed to have moved on to a new hunting location.

Elliston Park, about ten minutes from home, has a massive fifty acre storm water collection pond that provides both habitat and a fine food source for wildfowl, herons and birds of prey. Visiting the park every few days, I hoped to see “Ozzie” or a fellow osprey, fish, usually later in the morning or early in the afternoon. Having an almost exclusive diet of fish, comprised of eighty species, Ozzie the Osprey, has taken delight in flying over Elliston Park. Having exceptionally keen vision, Ozzie glides effortlessly at high altitudes, searching for Prussian Carp, the one invasive fish species in the storm pond. On this sunny day, I watch Ozzie make three high speed dives, extending his legs and talons forward just before hitting the water. Reward came on that third dive. Head above the surface and wings spread, Ozzie flaps his wings, defying gravity. With a few strong wing beats, he rises from the water, as if he were a water bound Phoenix, released to fly with his catch.

This time, using his ability to rotate one of three toes backwards, the Prussian Carp is secured in the clutches of the osprey. The inside surface of Ozzie’s feet are covered with tiny points called spicules, providing more traction in holding the unfortunate fish. Flying by, Ozzie and I look at one another for a millisecond. He then flies west, then turning south while gaining altitude, likely to find a suitable perch to enjoy the sumptuous meal this sizable carp will provide.

Watching in wonder and pressing my shutter, I have no words to utter. Fortunate to have witnessed the predator and the prey, now both above water over the course of perhaps two minutes of time, nature has shared a story of the life of an osprey and imminent death of the carp. Truly this is a case of carp-a- diem.

