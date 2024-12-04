Sporting A “Hoodie” As Winter Arrives

Having had a peek at the weather forecast almost two weeks ago, it became clear that comfortable bird watching for the season was nearing the end. Looking for a short drive on a Sunday morning, with the real possibility of seeing numerous species as incentive, Elaine and I jumped into “Rusty Red” and headed to the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary for one last look before the snow would fly.

With the redesign of the water features of the sanctuary, namely the lagoon now connected to the Bow River via a well engineered water diversion channel, looking much like a lively stream, the beauty of the location is irresistible. As we headed along the well defined paths winding towards the river’s edge we were hoping to see the juvenile eagle being harassed by ravens and magpies, repeating that sighting from a week earlier. Along the way a notable group of bird watchers, members of the Friends of Fish Creek Park, were focused on a flighty Merlin and mentioned that a few other species were up ahead, on the river.

One specific species of note, perked up our ears. A Hooded Merganser couple had been spotted, with a most amorous male apparently trying to impress his partner. Visual beauties on the water, this petite duck specializes in eating fish, swimming quickly underwater to catch them. Males and females are radically different in appearance. To say that the male’s appearance is striking, is almost an understatement. Sporting a large crest that can be fully raised to show a white centre, framed in black, and when lowered, fairly hidden, is certain to catch your eye. Two black vertical stripes highlight the shoulder, all enhanced with reddish-brown flanks as well as a white breast. The female is demurely hued gray-brown and not to be outdone, displays a warm, cinnamon crest.

Both have a thin pencil-like bill equipped with saw-toothed tomia (cutting edges of the mandibles), well designed to hold fish. As they use sight to identify prey, these mergansers prefer clear waters that the Bow River provides. Able to change the refractive properties of their eyes to improve underwater vision and protect they eye with an extra eyelid called a “nicitating membrane”, woe comes to the minnow being pursued.

Upon spotting the pair, swimming close to a group of male Common Goldeneyes, it became clear the male desired the attention of his mate. Having molted in the late summer, the male’s feathers were bright, new and radiated energy. I would hate to compete with the affections of this duck for a mate. With the hood or crest raised and fully expanded, his head shaking and then being jerked backwards to nearly touch his back, humans are outmatched. This is topped off by an audible “grek”, Interestingly, the tilting back of the head nearly touching the back followed by a call is shared by the Common Goldeneye, a duck related to the Hooded Merganser.

Elaine and I enjoyed watching the couple move about in the back eddy of the river, sharing the space with four male Goldeneye, eventually drifting out into the main current of the river. Satisfied with seeing these mergansers we completed our walk on the pathway, knowing the a major change in weather was imminent. It was indeed time to sport a hoodie.

