Thanksgiving Weekend in Chestermere Illuminated by a Rare Celestial Visitor

Thanksgiving weekend in Chestermere was marked by a rare celestial treat, as the highly anticipated Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas graced the western evening sky. While the photographer in me wanted to capture the comet’s reflection in the calm water, my vantage point didn’t quite allow it. Still I have been dazzled by displays of aurora borealis this past week and it all came to an awesome apex as a rare and highly anticipated comet lit the western sky while our household celebrated thanksgiving with our children and grandchildren on October 13th.

This comet, one of the most talked-about celestial events of the year, is expected to be visible from October 12 to 20. Astronomy experts have been eagerly awaiting its arrival, and it did not disappoint. Jeroen Stil, associate professor of astronomy at the University of Calgary, emphasized the significance of the event. “We are optimistic that it will be a nice show,” said Stil, reflecting the collective anticipation of stargazers across the country.

Comet C/2023 A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-Atlas, was first discovered by a Chinese observatory in January 2023, with further observations made by the Atlas project in South Africa in February. This comet, reaching us from the Oort Cloud—a distant region of icy debris surrounding our solar system—has sparked intrigue for its potential to be one of the brightest comets of the century. Stil, like many astronomers, has been closely watching its path.

The comet’s journey hasn’t been without suspense. Many astronomers held their breath as C/2023 A3 made its closest approach to the sun last month. The survival of comets during these close brushes with the sun can be uncertain, as some are destroyed by the sun’s intense heat, while others, like this one, “scoot by” before continuing their journey through space.

The comet has been visible with the naked eye since September 23, and it is now the brightest comet seen in the last 13 years. Stil describes the comet as a “pristine piece of debris” left over from the early days of our solar system. Having been frozen in the outer reaches of the solar system for billions of years, the comet’s sudden arrival is thought to be the result of a subtle gravitational disturbance that sent it hurtling toward the inner solar system.

For Chestermere residents hoping to catch a glimpse, Stil recommends looking low on the western horizon around 7 p.m., shortly after sunset. Binoculars will provide the best view, allowing watchers to appreciate the full beauty of this cosmic visitor. As the comet makes its closest pass to Earth, the spectacle is expected to peak on October 13, but it will remain visible in the coming days as it gradually rises above the horizon.

Stil advises patience for those struggling to spot the comet on the first try. Visibility can be tricky depending on weather conditions, but it’s worth continuing the search. The comet’s brightness may fade as it moves away from Earth, but it will still provide a breathtaking show. “Albertans have front-row seats to the show,” Stil notes, reminding everyone that no tickets are required for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. “And admission is free,” he adds with a smile.

As Chestermere’s night skies continue to be illuminated by this rare celestial visitor, it’s a reminder of the awe and wonder that the universe holds, even in our own backyard. Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or just a casual stargazer, don’t miss the chance to witness Comet C/2023 A3 before it slips back into the depths of space. For me, the chance to share this moment with my family made this Thanksgiving weekend even more special.

