The “Wichety-Wichety-Wichety” Bandit of Chestermere Lake

Early morning walks around the north end of Lake Chestermere have been truly fruitful in providing the joy of birding experiences I seek on an almost daily basis. Walking on the west side of the leash free dog park, while heading north, one will come across two dead groups of short shrub-like branches, separated by a bed of bulrushes and tall grass. Within that small area, a birder’s treasure waits to be enjoyed. Numerous species including the Yellow-headed Blackbird, the Barn Swallow, the Savannah Sparrow, the Common Grackle, and the Common Yellowthroat use these dried branches to rest, see the world around them and most interesting, to call or sing out to all who listen.

This past week a petite and beautiful bird has made a daily early morning appearance on the branches filling the air with a note-filled “wichety-wichety-wichety” call. Tiny indeed at a length of 4.5 inches, the male with the great song, sports a bright yellow chest and throat area, a black face mask, and olive upper parts. The black mask is set off from the head and neck by a thin white line. The size of the black mask is significant in that it attracts more potential mates. My lyrical companion uses the marshy area between the dead shrubs to forage for insect life, hide from predators and to house a new family. Nests are low to the ground, often supported by reeds, cattails, tall grasses and skunk cabbage. Mating pairs produce a clutch of one to six eggs, taking about 25 days to incubate the future bandits and to complete the nestling stage.

Fortunately, a second pair of Common Yellowthroats are using the west side cattails and reeds in Crystal Pond to create the next generation. At times, one will hear one yellowthroat song from along the canal, followed by a second reply from Crystal Pond.

Key in keeping these tiny warblers returning to Lake Chestermere are the marshes and reeds along the western shore of the lake and canal. With a safe nesting site available as well as a great perch or two from which to share its elegant and cheery song, I hope our Common Yellowthroats, nicknamed the yellow bandit, continue to make Lake Chestermere home each year.

