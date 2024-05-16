What’s going on with Smith’s UCP Government? It’s been reported Alberta in having the second highest royalties to bank on, is slashing funding to cities, slashing funding to universities, lowest public school educational funding, health care concerns keep growing which Smith’s government is resisting Federal help with Pharma care program. Housing and rental costs have skyrocketed and municipalities are struggling for support, so Smith’s UCP government steps in to deny millions of Canadian tax payers support for it, for political reasons. So what’s their plan? What does that say to you about a leader that is expected to bring Canadians together? This government has borrow 2.4 billion so part of that can go to the Heritage fund. Where’s the logic in that when Albertans continue to struggle. This government continues to fund studies on the APP feasibility when as reported over half of Albertans don’t want to move from their CPP, which can state it’s good for the next 75 years. And all we have for the APP is “ Trust me”. Do you feel like you and your financial retirement security is being used as a political pawn? I ask my MLA, can seniors that are on their working life contributions to the CPP opt out of the APP. Answer is no. Which means you have to leave Alberta to continue with it.

Do you think it’s the government right to tell families what they can or cannot do within their own decisions in identifying who they are or how they want to live? Are you getting more feedback that those that are expert and manage an area like university research funding, have not been included in government consultation. Do you feel this Smith government is more about authoritarianism than democratic?

What kind of Alberta do you want to live in?

