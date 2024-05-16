Wheatland County Greenlights $210 Million Wallboard Plant Near Chestermere

Wheatland County has officially approved a development permit for the CGC Wallboard Manufacturing Plant, paving the way for a significant economic development just 30 minutes southeast of Chestermere. The decision was made during the April 9 Municipal Planning Commission meeting, with a formal announcement released on May 1.

This $210 million project is a collaborative effort involving Wheatland County, CGC Inc., the Government of Alberta, and the Invest Alberta Corporation. The initiative began in 2021 when CGC Inc. proposed the development of a wallboard manufacturing facility within the Goldfinch Industrial Area Structure Plan. Subsequent amendments to this plan and the adoption of the CGC Wheatland Wallboard Manufacturing Plant Area Concept Plan were approved by the Wheatland County Council on June 20, 2023.

The plant, set to be constructed on strategically chosen land, will encompass a 220,000 square foot facility dedicated to producing wallboard products destined for markets across Alberta and Western Canada. “This location benefits from excellent connectivity to major transport networks, including the Canadian Pacific Railway and Highways 24 and 22X, enhancing our logistical capabilities,” noted a county spokesperson. The site is also conveniently located about 20 minutes from Calgary and less than an hour from the Calgary International Airport.

CGC anticipates the plant will generate over 100 permanent jobs within the region and create an additional 200 jobs during the construction phase. “The creation of these jobs is a tremendous boost for our local economy and will provide numerous employment opportunities for our residents,” the spokesperson added.

The economic impact of the plant extends beyond job creation. “Once operational, the plant will significantly enhance employment opportunities , benefiting the entire community,” the county stated. The additional revenue is expected to potentially offset taxes on other non-residential properties, aligning with Wheatland County’s strategic goal of fostering a diverse and thriving economic environment.

The approval of this development not only signifies a major step forward in regional economic development but also sets the stage for further investments. “We believe this project will attract more businesses to the area, increasing our revenue and resources and creating more jobs,” the county concluded.

With construction on the horizon, the region can look forward to the positive changes the CGC Wallboard Manufacturing Plant will bring to the area, promising a brighter economic future for the county and its residents.

