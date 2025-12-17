Bridge now reopened

5 days ago
708 Views
1 Min Read
Update 12:40 p.m
The bridge is now open. Please use extreme caution as winter driving conditions persist. See updates from Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta and https://511.alberta.ca/.
Traffic Advisory
Chestermere Boulevard at the Bridge is closed to two-way traffic due to a motor vehicle collision.
Emergency services are on scene. An update will be provided when more information is available.
Please avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
