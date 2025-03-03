Last week, Alberta’s government introduced Budget 2025 with the theme “Meeting the Challenge”. As Alberta navigates economic uncertainty and a rapidly growing population, Budget 2025 rises to meet the challenge head-on. Budget 2025 reflects our commitment to maintaining Alberta’s competitive advantage while investing in vital services.

The cost of living remains a concern for many families, and United Conservatives are taking action to ease financial pressures. Budget 2025 delivers on a promise to lower personal income taxes, implementing a new 8 per cent tax bracket for income up to $60,000—two years ahead of schedule. This move will save individual Albertans an average of $750 per year, with families receiving savings of $1,500, allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned money.

With a rapidly growing population, Alberta’s government is making record-breaking investments in health care and education. Budget 2025 allocates $28 billion for health care, including $22.1 billion for hospitals, rural facilities, and health worker retention. Additional funding is directed toward expanding surgeries, mental health and addiction supports, and long-term care facilities.

Education also sees a major boost, with $9.9 billion in operating expenses—an increase of 4.5 per cent from last year. These funds will help accommodate rising enrolment and hire 4,500 more teachers and support staff. An additional $2.6 billion over three years will support the construction of new and expanded schools, creating nearly 90,000 student spaces within the next four years.

Budget 2025 prioritizes building a skilled workforce to drive economic growth. With $26.1 billion invested through a robust capital plan, an average of 26,500 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs will be created annually until 2027-28. Hundreds of millions are being invested in new trades programs and in-demand skills training to ensure Albertans are equipped for the economy of tomorrow.

As Alberta faces economic challenges from potential tariffs, we are taking proactive steps to enhance security and protect trade routes. Budget 2025 invests $29 million to establish an Interdiction Patrol Team within the Alberta Sheriffs to combat illegal smuggling and border threats.

Budget 2025 reflects a careful balance between investing in the future and maintaining fiscal responsibility. Alberta’s plan to grow the Heritage Savings Trust Fund to $250 billion by 2050 will ensure long-term financial stability for future generations.

Budget 2025 is about meeting the challenge—whether it’s rising costs, a growing population, or economic uncertainty. By cutting taxes, making historic investments in health care and education, strengthening rural communities, and enhancing border security, Alberta’s government is taking action now to build a strong and prosperous future.

In the coming weeks, I look forward to sharing more details on local announcements for our Constituency of Chestermere-Strathmore.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.