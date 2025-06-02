Calgary to Reintroduce Fluoride in Water Supply, Affecting Chestermere and Surrounding Areas

Calgary is set to reintroduce fluoride to its water supply, a decision that will also impact the surrounding municipalities, including Chestermere and Strathmore. Starting June 30, fluoride will be added back to the city’s water system after a successful plebiscite in the 2021 Civic General Election, where 62 percent of voters supported the move.

Fluoride was initially introduced into Calgary’s drinking water in 1991, but in 2011, city council voted to discontinue the practice. The decision sparked significant debate within the community. Now, more than a decade later, the city is reinstating fluoride, citing health benefits and community support.

According to the City of Calgary, fluoridation of the water supply is endorsed by several major health organizations, including Health Canada, Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services, and over 90 national and international health bodies. These organizations point to the proven benefits of fluoride in reducing tooth decay and promoting overall dental health.

“Research consistently shows it’s safe at low levels and is a cost-effective way to improve dental health that benefits everyone in the community, especially those most vulnerable and without access to dental care,” the city explained on its website.

The reintroduction of fluoride will cost approximately $28.1 million, with an ongoing annual maintenance cost of $1 million. However, the city has assured residents that the funding for this initiative will not come from property taxes.

Fluoride added to drinking water is generally considered to be tasteless, odorless, and invisible. The city emphasized that the reintroduction of fluoride will not alter the taste, smell, or appearance of the water, addressing common concerns that some residents may have.

In the 2021 plebiscite, a majority of voters supported fluoridation as a way to promote public health, particularly for those who do not have easy access to dental care. Fluoride is widely regarded as a simple and effective method to prevent tooth decay, especially in children and low-income communities where regular dental visits may not be financially feasible.

The reintroduction of fluoride comes after years of community discussion and debate. Opponents of fluoridation have raised concerns about the potential health effects of adding fluoride to drinking water, but health experts continue to stress the safety of fluoridation at the low levels used in municipal water supplies.

The City of Calgary’s decision to bring back fluoride reflects a growing trend in many municipalities across Canada and beyond, where fluoridation is seen as an important public health measure. While some residents remain divided on the issue, the city’s focus remains on improving dental health for all, particularly those who may face barriers to accessing dental care.

As Calgary moves forward with reintroducing fluoride into its water supply, Chestermere and the surrounding communities will soon feel the impact of this public health initiative. With fluoride’s assumed benefits for dental health, the city hopes to foster a healthier, more equitable future for all residents.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.